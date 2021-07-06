Pulkit Kumar’s discoveries help frontline workers and cancer research programs

Every day we witness a myriad of scientific discoveries that in one way or the other contribute to the upliftment of society or help people lead a better quality of life. One such example of these groundbreaking discoveries is Pulkit Kumar’s paper on the scientific findings surrounding the use of Ocimum Sanctum, a popular cancer treatment in Ayurvedic medicine. Pulkit is an Indian-American scientist and inventor, currently studying at the University of Alberta, one of the renowned universities in the world.

Kumar, when asked about his unwavering inclination toward science, mentioned that since the very beginning, he has always been interested in the power of science and its ability to make this world a better place. And ignited by this, Pulkit has since then dedicated his life and study to initiate scientific discoveries and fundraising for frontline workers, especially for cancer research.

As someone who has gone through the tough phase of clinical depression, Pulkit sympathizes with people who are diagnosed with it. He has also observed the amount of antidepressants and other medicines people consume in order to balance the chemicals in their brain that have to experience multiple adverse side effects of these medications. So, this became the fundamental motivation for Pulkit to find a medicine that has little to no side effects and does not interfere with people’s everyday lives.

As a firm believer of taking a holistic approach to cancer treatment, ones that are comfortable and familiar with traditional medical practices, that are safe and take a different and opposite approach than the highly aggressive treatments of new medicine. He has been on the lookout for medications that do not have any adverse side effects and have little or no research done on them, with practically no fundings. But that is the thing about setting a goal, you set your eyes on the target and that’s about it you find one way or the other to reach this goal by pitting in everything that you have and more. The mindset of always trying to improve himself and innovate the future (potential) technology for the betterment of humans, along with empathizing with people and understanding their situations is what makes him stand out in the medical field.

Kumar co-founded the University of Alberta's first Cancer Society while completing his studies, intending to discuss cancer news, novel cancer treatments, and, most importantly, raising funding for cancer research. The University of Alberta Cancer Society, under his leadership, raised an outstanding $50,000 in 2020, the organization's inaugural year. The donations were given to both frontline healthcare workers and cancer research foundations by the group.

In the upcoming future, Kumar aims to create as many green, renewable alternative sources of energy as possible, to cut the carbon emission to practically zero within the next 10-12 years. He also believes that with the help of nanotechnology, we can elevate the level of our innovation for the betterment of mankind, which is what he is currently working on, contributing his part and devoting himself and his work to find better alternatives that can and will change this world for good.

