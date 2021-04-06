Home / Brand Post / Pune residents get first robotic lockers at their complex with Godrej Group
The Autovault will provide residents of Godrej Elements in Pune a 24X7 access to their locker and valuables with complete privacy and the highest level of security.
Godrej Element is one of the country’s few residential projects that blends luxury, convenience, and security by offering 21 safety and security features to its residents.

Godrej Security Solutions (GSS), India’s leading home and enterprise security solutions brand, today announced that it is installing India’s first automated vault system, Autovault, at Godrej Elements in Hinjawadi (Pune).

Autovault is one of the most advanced and secure multi-locker vault systems based on a robotic platform that blends security and convenience for locker account holders. The locker system provides 24x7 access to the locker to a consumer with complete privacy and the highest level of convenience.

It will also offer four-layer security to the consumer by securing access to the designated lockers using a keycard, PIN, and a key. The system restricts entry to anyone in the locker booth once an account holder enters the facility, providing complete safety and privacy during operation.

Once the account holder requests to access the locker by swiping the access card and entering the corresponding PIN, the highly accurate and secure robotic system retrieves and brings only the designated locker to the customer. When the customer completes the transaction and locks the locker with the unique safety key, the system reinstates the locker to its designated space in the secured vault.

Godrej Element is one of the country’s few residential projects that blends luxury, convenience, and security by offering 21 safety and security features to its residents. Once the installation of Autovault, residents of Godrej Elements will be able to store their valuables, documents, jewellery closer home and offer them secured access 24X7.

Commenting on the milestone, Pushkar Gokhale, Head of B2B & Vice President, Godrej Security Solutions, said, “Godrej Security Solutions has always been at the forefront of securing our nation through solutions which are made for India. The pandemic has pushed security, accessibility and convenience upon a consumer’s priority today. Homebuyers have become more vigilant regarding their home, assets, and loved ones’ safety and security and expect holistic security and threat prevention solutions within residential complexes. The automated locker system, Autovault, has already made waves in the BFSI segment. The installation of the Autovault at Godrej Elements further cements the commitment of the two brands to deliver optimum security, convenience and world-class living experience to its consumers.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Amandeep Singh, Zonal Head West & East, Godrej Properties, said, “We are excited to partner with Godrej Security Solutions for providing the first of its kind auto vault facility at our project, Godrej Elements in Pune. At Godrej Properties, we believe in the complete safety of our customers and their prized possessions. The Autovault is the first robotic vault facility in any residential complex in India, and we are confident that with its four-layered security feature, the Autovault will be a big asset to our customers”.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

