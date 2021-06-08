Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punit Balan's foundation donates oxygen concentrators to Indian army in Kashmir

This gesture by Indrani Balan Foundation was appreciated by the Core Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Punit Balan began his association with the Indian Army initiatives in Kashmir earlier this year and under his Indrani Balan Foundation entered into an agreement with Chinar Corps to support the 5 Goodwill Schools at Uri, Tregham, Wayne, Hajinar and Baramullah which is for special children. This activity is being conducted under the NATION FIRST initiative of Indrani Balan Foundation.

Taking the association further and his commitment for the betterment of Kashmir, he pledged help in these difficult times of Covid and has donated 15 Oxygen concentrators for the Army Run Covid facilities in Baramullah, 10 oxygen concentrators to Chinar Corps at Sringar and 5 to other army sectors and also to CISF (Central industrial security Force) at Sringar airport.

This gesture by Indrani Balan Foundation was appreciated by the Core Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey.

Punit Balan said that while he is extending his resources and helping at various levels in Maharashtra, he feels it is his duty as citizen of the country to help in every capacity possible towards medical help required by the Army for the Awaam of Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

