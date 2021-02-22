Punjabi singer-lyricist M Chahal releases new track ‘Rahe Rahe’
M Chahal, a renowned Punjabi singer, has come up with his new track ‘Rahe Rahe’ which is creating a buzz among the audience. The song has been brought to the audience by Binnie Marwa and M Chahal himself who composed the music for the song.
‘Rahe Rahe’ has been released under the banner of the Sajjan Adeeb Music label. The music video has been directed by Honey Kamboj. Along with lending the vocals, M Chahal has also penned down the lyrics of ‘Rahe Rahe’. The media promotions of the song have been done by Cross Media Promotions.
Speaking about the song, Singer M Chahal said, “We have created the song adding reggaeton music beats and blended Punjabi folk into urban in the lyrics.”
With a duration of about three minutes, the music video shows Chahal praising a girl and making comments on her beauty. It is followed by several romantic visuals shoot abroad. The latest Punjabi track has received a lot of positive comments on social media.
Meanwhile, people on Instagram are showing love towards the song by making reels on it. It also received an overwhelming response from the audience on Youtube. The video has been watched more than 5 lakh times and counting.
Fans of Chahal’s songs claim that the song has won their hearts. The funky music and the hard-hitting lyrics have managed to set the song apart. Like Rahe Rahe, M Chahal’s other songs, ‘Teri Yaad’ and ‘Fikka Rang- recreated’ had also got huge love from the fans.
Chahal, who belongs to Sivian in Bathinda, Punjab but now settled in Vancouver, Canada, is planning to come up with another song ‘Too Good’, which would be a hip hop. The song is scheduled to be released in May 2021.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.
