Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Punjab’s First State-of-the-Art NABH accredited rehabilitation hospital is here
brand post

Punjab’s First State-of-the-Art NABH accredited rehabilitation hospital is here

Mind Plus Retreat, Punjab’s first NABH accredited psychiatric rehabilitation, de-addiction hospital set up in Ludhiana.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Mind plus retreat, Punjab

A holistic psychiatric rehabilitation service including advanced treatments for neuropsychiatric conditions, addictions, and mental health problems is now available at Mind Plus Retreat. This is the first of its kind, state-of-the-art service in Punjab, that has been set up in Ludhiana. The residential setting offers a comfortable ambiance and also ensures complete privacy and confidentiality.

Mind Plus Retreat is NABH accredited. This accreditation ensures an improvement in patient safety and the quality of healthcare. The NABH standards enjoy international recognition being at par with other global healthcare standards as laid out by ISQua (International Society for Quality in healthcare.) Mind Plus Retreat strives towards delivering excellence in treatment, patient safety, and the quality of service provided.

People rarely pay attention to mental health, which is as important as physical health. Conditions such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, OCD, Bipolar disorder, are not treated timely, because they are not recognized early. The objective of Mind Plus is to help people realize the importance of mental health. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has apart from causing many deaths taken a heavy toll on the mental health of people.

Insight-oriented therapy and a special focus on psycho-social rehabilitation for the treatment of Schizophrenia is carried out at Mind Plus. The Bipolar disorder treatment at Mind Plus covers intensive treatment plans that are recommended after a comprehensive evaluation. Medications, psychotherapy, and group sessions are recommended for the treatment of OCD or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

Mind Plus, with Dr. A.K Kala (Founder), Dr. Ravinder Kala (Co-Founder), and Dr. Kunal Kala (Medical Director) backed by a qualified team of clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, trained nurses, administrative staff and other support staff has been bringing quality care for patients since the past 35 years and continues to enhance its system for patient care with timely responses.

If you are someone who is suffering from mental health difficulties or caring for a patient don’t be afraid to ask for help.  No matter what’s troubling you, you will get all the adequate support and the right advice.

Reach us at - www.mind.plus or you can also Call us at- 97817-07400,

Address:-Mind Plus

Retreat, Village Raul, Ludhiana.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Post about 3 friends turning 100 within days of each other wins hearts

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP