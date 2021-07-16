Punjab’s First State-of-the-Art NABH accredited rehabilitation hospital is here

A holistic psychiatric rehabilitation service including advanced treatments for neuropsychiatric conditions, addictions, and mental health problems is now available at Mind Plus Retreat. This is the first of its kind, state-of-the-art service in Punjab, that has been set up in Ludhiana. The residential setting offers a comfortable ambiance and also ensures complete privacy and confidentiality.

Mind Plus Retreat is NABH accredited. This accreditation ensures an improvement in patient safety and the quality of healthcare. The NABH standards enjoy international recognition being at par with other global healthcare standards as laid out by ISQua (International Society for Quality in healthcare.) Mind Plus Retreat strives towards delivering excellence in treatment, patient safety, and the quality of service provided.

People rarely pay attention to mental health, which is as important as physical health. Conditions such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, OCD, Bipolar disorder, are not treated timely, because they are not recognized early. The objective of Mind Plus is to help people realize the importance of mental health. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has apart from causing many deaths taken a heavy toll on the mental health of people.

Insight-oriented therapy and a special focus on psycho-social rehabilitation for the treatment of Schizophrenia is carried out at Mind Plus. The Bipolar disorder treatment at Mind Plus covers intensive treatment plans that are recommended after a comprehensive evaluation. Medications, psychotherapy, and group sessions are recommended for the treatment of OCD or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

Mind Plus, with Dr. A.K Kala (Founder), Dr. Ravinder Kala (Co-Founder), and Dr. Kunal Kala (Medical Director) backed by a qualified team of clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, trained nurses, administrative staff and other support staff has been bringing quality care for patients since the past 35 years and continues to enhance its system for patient care with timely responses.

If you are someone who is suffering from mental health difficulties or caring for a patient don’t be afraid to ask for help. No matter what’s troubling you, you will get all the adequate support and the right advice.

Reach us at - www.mind.plus or you can also Call us at- 97817-07400,

Address:-Mind Plus

Retreat, Village Raul, Ludhiana.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.