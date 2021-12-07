PUSTAKEY: A journey towards interest-based careers

Shifting paces and making a new venture, PUSTAKEY is now emerging for career guidance, counseling, and mentorship of students by receiving technical funding of 2.5 crores from Xartup Fellowship for its stylish entry to the EdTech market space. Originally established as an online C2C platform for the purchase and selling of books by Ayush Khandelwal, the platform has now taken a step further with its protagonist’s face, Mr. Arvind Arora popularly known as A2 Sir, who is also a Co-Founder and mentor of PUSTAKEY

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The popular and loved, Arvind Arora of A2 motivation who has earned 1 Diamond Play Button, 10 Silver Play Buttons, and 3 Golden Play Button, making a record amongst all leading channels and personalities on YouTube, have put his belief in PUSTAKEY. As Arvind Arora himself works for the betterment and holistic growth of students, he firmly believes that the ideas of PUSTAKEY will render support to the children. Along with this, Arvind Arora has also played a significant role in steering the team of PUSTAKEY towards higher efficiency and effectiveness by sharing his knowledge and experience.

A2 Sir is one of the most appreciated and respected mentors, who is supporting and promoting PUSTAKEY, a series of different ventures have acknowledged and adored PUSKATEY due to his presence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, being appreciated by all for the books was not all that the CEO of PUSTAKEY aimed at. Ayush Khandelwal always envisioned helping and guiding the younger generation towards their dream career. Realizing how tough it can be for the students as well as their families, he has now decided to put forth his new plan under PUSTAKEY. To break the stereotype of subject-based careers and evolve the ideas of interest-based careers, they now come up as a platform where not only students but even their families and schools can connect for “Career guidance and mentorship amongst today’s students,” as this is what they believe to be the core ideal of the Startup. Also, since Arvind Arora has always worked for the progress of students and now he has a shared aim with the PUSTAKEY team, he is putting in all his resources to promote the venture so that it can reach all the deserving students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PUSTAKEY under the able leadership of Arvind Arora and Ayush Khandelwal will now evolve as a platform where top mentors and rank holders would hold counseling sessions for the students of K-12 level to guide them and play a vital role as their mentors as they strive hard to achieve their desired career. These mentors would explore through the already existing paradigms of education and offer the students varying paths to break the chains that hold them from moving forward in the field of their interest.

With such a strong belief system and core ideals, PUSTAKEY has entered the EdTech market with technical funding of two and a half crores from the most reputed Xartup Fellowship. Ayush Khandelwal has entered the EdTech market with the motto, "Invest in students now then stop worrying for the future." Well, with this motto, the brilliant ideas, and the support of amazing mentors like Arvind Arora from A2 Motivation, many more renowned people have joined the team of PUSTAKEY. To name a few are Tanish Gupta (Air 89 IIT Delhi), COO Shivendra Pandey who is the backbone of the company, Rishab Dimann, and Shubham Gupta developing and managing the entire front and back of PUSTAKEY. Thus, PUSTAKEY is all set to break records and influence a number of young lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

https://www.a2sir.com/

https://pustakey.com/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.