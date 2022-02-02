Qpisemi announces AI 2.0 processors based on silicon photonics

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India- Qpisemi today announced AI processors based on silicon photonics to fuel AI 2.0 technology and various other applications like bioinformatics, Drug discovery, AI modelling, optimization, metaverse, and manufacturing. AI 2.0 processors use optical processors to carry out neural-network calculations with photons instead of electrons. AI 2.0 Processors code named AI20PXX will be 100x faster than GPUs for data centers. Qpisemi has 3 variants of AI20P targeted to specific applications. AI20P00 is targeted to Datacenter processing that would be providing 100x faster processing compared to GPUs. AI2001 is aimed for automotive and metaverse applications which would provide teraflops operations to enable fully autonomous vehicles along with AI 2.0 technology framework, which involves reliable software and automotive grade systems engineering. AI2002 is targeted at smaller form factor applications for security and surveillance. Apart from AI20P processors, Qpisemi and QpiAI will host an AI 2.0 annual summit along with its ecosystem partners to develop AI 2.0 applications for Edge, Metaverse, transportation, and datacenters.

Green and sustainable Technology: There is a sustainability angle to this innovation from Qpisemi. There is study in 2019 that points, that training a certain deep neural network for NLP (natural-language processing) produced five times the CO2 emissions typically associated with driving an automobile over its lifetime. Apart from this, intelligence modeling using neurons has large limitations. Addressing these two issues with AI20P solutions stack can make it greener and most efficient AI technology in the world. With upcoming metaverse applications and increasing complexity of intelligence modelling, AI20P is a global need today. With advances in integrated photonics, AI20P technology stack will soon be with system integrators across applications providing us with Green and sustainable AI Technology.

Silicon Photonics process research: Qpisemi has an objective to create innovations in process research and fabrication. Silicon photonics-based process research will immediately yield results for its product such as AI20P. Its process research will help it in miniaturing many optics components and integrating it with electronics efficiently. Qpisemi research in integrated photonics devices is also aimed at improving reliability and hence shifting to lower process nodes.

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja revealed, “AI 2.0 is more advanced technology than current DL/ML technologies available. AI 2.0 would enable efficient actionable information generation in real time, that would match close to human intelligence at certain tasks at the edge. AI 2.0 would model emergent behavior accurately which is not possible currently with DL and ML technologies. This would enable accurate modelling of megastructures like spread of pandemic, economies, transportation networks, advanced metaverse applications and advanced manufacturing. AI 2.0 will have an immense effect on manufacturing, advanced metaverse applications and it would change the way we handle supply chains. Number of mathematical operations required in AI 2.0 and latency requirements of these operations cannot be met by current electronics-based ML processors and GPUs. We need something that is much faster. Matrix multiplication in the photonics domain is 100x faster than in the digital regime. Photonics domains offer massive parallelism that is required for AI 2.0. Photonics is the future of AI. Arithmetic operations in the photonics domain using light almost consume no energy and it is 100x faster, generating very less heat. Amount of energy consumed by current GPUs, ML training and inference chips are unsustainable, and we do require processors which consumes lower energy and provides large throughput that is required for AI 2.0. However, the problem with silicon photonics chips is that they are large, and integration with electronics is a challenge. We have innovation to address both of these issues. We have technology to scale photonics chips from data centers to edge.”

Dr Nagendra Nagaraja further said, “Although silicon photonics computational layer and design to miniaturize is major driving factor for AI 2.0 technology enablement, we have to design new kind of compilers, software libraries, newer application interfaces, also newer system engineering techniques to enable AI 2.0.”

Qpisemi has built a strong team for silicon photonics and is currently hiring for hardware and compiler design. It is expected to have 50+ strong engineering and research by Q4 of 2022 and is expected to have the first sample of AI20P available by end of 2022 or early 2023, sampling with key customers. In 2022 Qpi Technology (parent of Qpisemi) subsidiaries QpiAI and SuperQ are all scheduled to tapeout multiple chips and hardware to feed into market demand for quantum chips and quantum communication.

Pinakin Padalia, Co-founder and Director of Qpisemi suggested, “Along with discrete cryo electronics, which is getting taped out in 2022, we hope to have working chip for AI20P and also Quantum secure CPU ‘Prakhar’ at test chip and simulations levels respectively this year. We expect to build high quality R&D and business development teams at Qpisemi this year for scaling into production in 2023-25.”

