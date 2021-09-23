Qurez: personal care brand leading the disruption in the clean beauty segment

Inspired by Katie Makkai’s poem ‘Pretty’, Prerna Karidhal built Qurez with the vision to disrupt the beauty market. While beauty has been traditionally misrepresented by exorbitant standards like fairness, she says “Beauty stems from the inside & dwells in all types of skin or bodies”. Exposure to industry nuances from her earlier career at Hindustan Unilever, Jabong, and Cardekho; gave a strong foundation to manufacturing & eCommerce operations according to her.

With an average customer rating above (4+ / 5), Qurez is well established due to a confident consumer base that takes pride owing to the high quality of products that are clean (vegan, non-toxic, eco-conscious, and cruelty-free). All their products are produced in GMP and ISO-certified facilities.

Besides the product quality, Qurez is known to be highly customer-centric as they diligently listen to the needs, feedback, and recommendations of their consumers to curate and re-curate their products. The high efficacy, durability, and customer-centricity of Qurez give value for money to their customers.

They offer clean products that are safe, harmless for the skin or hair, and produced keeping the planet's well-being into consideration. Most of their products are packaged in earth-friendly materials including unique seed paper boxes that can grow plants. Their shipping is also plastic-free as they want to reduce plastic use so our plastic landfill(s) don't get bigger.

Qurez is a big advocate for #vocalforlocalindia and has been partnering with sustainable and ethical Indian farming communities for sourcing their ingredients. They also have been utilizing the skills of Gujarat artisans for producing their Neem wood combs.

Qurez (pronounced ‘cures’) covers a diverse range of products like moisturizer, lip-oil, under-eye oil, hair treatment oil with their sunscreen & shampoo bars being bestsellers. Their products don’t have toxic ingredients like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or artificial fragrances and they prefer using safer alternatives from natural ingredients.

In a world where men are preferred in operations and logistics, Qurez takes pride in being an all women team that empowers each other and also encourages women to restart work after a career break.

Qurez believes beauty lies within us and not in our skin tone or physical features. All they are asking their users is to “Be Yourself, Feel Beautiful and Stay Confident.”



Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.