Rachit Madan's quest to learn about Affiliate Marketing changed his life

A lot of people indulge in side hustle along with doing their regular job. After all, who doesn't want to earn that extra money that makes life better? In 2009, Rachit Madan also started freelancing and forum posting when he was a software engineer with Infosys. But it was his freelancing work that changed his life drastically.

As we all know; the internet is full of great possibilities. In 2009, these opportunities were just getting discovered. As a freelancer, Rachit started earning one dollar almost every day. With time, he established more contacts and started working on digital marketing projects. One day, he found that one of his clients' source of revenue is affiliate network named CPALEAD.

It was CPALEAD that changed Rachit Madan's life forever. To make him an expert in affiliate marketing, they arranged tutorials, scripts and chats with fellow affiliates. With pure dedication and focus, Rachit mastered them. From one dollar a day, he started earning 20k dollars every day. All of this happened in just a span of one year. The revenue he made was more than the salary he used to get paid at his regular job.

In 2014, Rachit Madan finally decided to take a risk in his career and stepped out of his comfort zone. He left his job and got wholly involved in affiliate marketing. Today, Madan is doing well in his career, built many contacts, and earns a better livelihood. But he feels there's more in the field to explore. Rachit shares, "Well, those were the golden days as there were very few affiliates which exponentially increased and thus the competition. There are still many verticals that are untouched and a goldmine."

Rachit Madan says that his life changed because he was curious to learn more. If he hadn't taken the chance and left his job, he would still be earning peanuts. He hopes to make more revenue in the coming year and explore everything in the affiliate marketing world.