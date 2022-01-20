Rachna Agarwal bags Golden Glory Awards 2021 for her classic creations

Donning multiple feathers up her hat, Founder and Managing Director of Amaaya, Rachna Agarwal has been bestowed with the Most Inspiring Woman Entrepreneur & Fashion Designer in Agra at the magnificent Golden Glory Awards 2021 instituted by Brands Impact. The award was presented to the emerging fashion icon by the epitome of versatility and grace herself – Malaika Arora – the chief guest at the event held at The Leela, Mumbai, which was graced by several other Bollywood celebrities.

Rachna Agarwal is already considered one of the leading pioneers of global fashion in the city of Agra, which itself is associated with grace, rich legacy, and art. From a very early age, Rachna realized her calling for the fashion world, and started her personal small-scale clothing boutique way back in 1998. A few years down the line, she helmed her one-of-a-kind multi-designer store as well, and has grown Amaaya, The Store, an in-house label Meraki by Rachna, and a fashion and lifestyle exhibition by the name Designer Met Gala.

Brands Impact executed the second edition of Golden Glory Awards after two years. These awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals and companies that are embarking upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta ( Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

Speaking of her spectacular achievement, Rachna said, “Don’t stop until you are proud.”

Rachna does not consider fashion as a career alone; instead, she believes it is an integral part of a person’s personality itself. Besides, her acute sense of modern aesthetics helps her craft designs that leave behind an unforgettable impression on her clients. Today, her craft has become an icon for the city of Agra, which has also reached some of the most celebrated personalities like Malaika Arora Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, and Gauahar Khan. Rachna is also behind the Women Entrepreneur Club (WEC), where the young and bright talents of the city get a platform to showcase their excellence before the world.

Amaaya by Rachna has its own share of ups and downs, but also stands for passion, vigour and creativity of its founder, who has created a niche for the brand in the city. The trusted fashion high-end store brings class yet affordability for everyone and has been able to retain some of its craftsmen and tailors since inception.

