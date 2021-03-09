IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Radhika Kawlra Singh is shaping the mental edge among top Indian athletes
Radhika Kawlra Singh
Radhika Kawlra Singh
brand post

Radhika Kawlra Singh is shaping the mental edge among top Indian athletes

Impactful Mind training by celebrated woman coach develops the winner’s mentality by initiating self-belief.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:23 PM IST

India’s top Mind Trainer Radhika Kawlra Singh has been utilizing applied psychology principles in training Olympic athletes since 2008. She has trained India’s blue-eyed boys for most skilled sports, Air Rifle, Shot Gun: Trap and Skeet, Archery, Wrestling, Golf, Swimming, Badminton, Kabbadi, and now Kho Kho. In a conversation with Radhika, we learn how a sustained scientific approach to mental training initiates powerful self-belief and faith to bring home a medal.

What’s the best update on mental training today?

India is finally growing a new culture that is increasingly addressing the concerns of athletes. At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, when I was coaching Rajya Vardhan Rathod to defend his Olympic silver medal, the sports federations were wary in addressing the mental side. Increasingly with time, more athletes found mind training useful.

Explain how you can enable an athlete to truly adopt the Olympic motto ‘Citius - Altius – Fortius’?

A literal translation of the motto is ‘Faster - Higher – Stronger’. It endeavours to trigger the athlete to get past his limitation to perform better. With mind coaching, I train athletes to reflect within to become insightful about their weakness and strength. Accessing this information, making it useful and marrying it to the technical skill requires a qualified mind coach's ability.‘Faster’ means the athlete has trained the subconscious to respond without restriction. ‘Higher’ refers to the creationof new neural patterns, and ‘Stronger’ reflects the ability to remain persistent to sustain mental strength.

Can you comment on the work of any athlete you worked with and admire?

I have great admiration for World Number One, Double Trap - Ronjan Sodhi. He has made a magnanimous contribution to shooting by bringing home the maximum medals for shooting. Today, he is re-developing various aspects of sports science in India. He is designing and building fully equipped infrastructure, aligning experts for strength and conditioning, arranging psychologists for mental acuity, incorporating ABF’s high-performance Techno Body training centres, raising funds for disempowered athletes through advising and encouraging a trust, and working in tandem with SAI to ensure that government funds are being well utilised. He was once called India’s blue-eyed boy. He continues to give fully to Indian sport.

Does a successful athlete realise the impact of mind training and give you any credit?

In Ronjan’s words “Martina Navratilova was asked how do you maintain your focus? she said “Every game in life is actually played on a 6 inch ground, the space between your two ears.” In my shooting career I have worked with a lot of Psychologists from India and abroad but when I started working with Radhika my entire perspective of psychology changed. She made the whole thing look so easy and eventually became world number 1 in no time. The best thing about her is that she works with an athletes entire team, coach, Physio, Manager and the family. There are many perspectives to an athlete’s journey. Radhika makes sure that all the dots are joined”

How does an athlete engage with the mental side of training despite knowing success is not guaranteed?

I worked with Abhinav Bindra for the 2012 Olympic games. We left no stone unturned. He was not afraid to change his technique, build new anchors, discard and re-build newer brain patterns. He was disciplined, persistent, goal-oriented. His daily tasks serviced only one goal. Even sleep was attached to an anchor for calm or a trigger to discover active aggression to fight it out to find success. He adopted every single new mind strategy with the utmost integrity. He addressed his spiritual journey by working through the deepest inner realm. He was fully prepended for success. With a 594, he did not make it to the final 8, who qualified with a score of 596 – 599. Athletes fail more than succeed – a good sportsman understands and integrates that so he does not fall when he fails. Abhinav continues to inspire every athlete to dream higher.

What kind of psychological methods make your process of training a scientific toolkit?

With two decades of study on the subconscious mind, including sports hypnosis, training India’s top athletes over 4 Olympic games, I believe the applied psychology approach I use is thorough. It combines experimental, personality and developmental psychology as fundamental methods to research the brain and its response. It focuses on enabling athletes to study their thought patterns, feelings, and behaviours to find their individual unique strength. The work includes a counselling psychologist's job to improve interpersonal skills on social and emotional health and engender change and growth. Mental training strategies are individualistic and initiate a re-programming of subconscious triggers. The process investigates the athlete's cognitive abilities, so they focus, become more attentive to detail, and understand just how to re-align with newer goals. I do not prescribe any medication, yet I do work on psychosomatic issues and address clinical work like dismissing fear, dealing with anxiety, and balancing mental high-low alterations. The approach fully encompasses the athlete’s complete journey so he may fully believe in himself.

Radhika Kawlra Singh, has authored the ‘YOU’ trilogy of books over the last two years. You will find many easy tools and techniques. https://manylink.co/@mindcoachradhika

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A POPxo Power Woman is someone on a mission to make the world a better place.
A POPxo Power Woman is someone on a mission to make the world a better place.
brand post

The much awaited POPxo Power Women List 2020 is out!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:13 PM IST
15 unstoppable women. One phenomenal list. This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate them and their excellence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vatsal Agrawal
Vatsal Agrawal
brand post

Vatsal Agrawal gets ‘The Young and Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award 2020

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Vatsal Agarwal, the young and dynamic promoter of Simplex coke and Stratmont Industries Limited (BSE Listed) is regarded as one of the enthusiastic young entrepreneurs of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Godrej Expert released #BeautyThatEmpowers digital film featuring the Godrej's Salon-i programme which is on a mission to provide financial support and trained over 2.5 lac women (till date) to become beauty professionals.
Godrej Expert released #BeautyThatEmpowers digital film featuring the Godrej's Salon-i programme which is on a mission to provide financial support and trained over 2.5 lac women (till date) to become beauty professionals.
brand post

Godrej Group celebrated Women’s Day by leading the dialogue for change

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:10 PM IST
The group digital film aims to highlight the fact that, this Women’s Day instead of just wishing her and expecting things to change, one should rather instigate the change and challenge the stereotype within himself or herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saluting JD Institute for the amazing support to Girl Power and helping women enhance their skill and uplift their passion, in all possible ways.
Saluting JD Institute for the amazing support to Girl Power and helping women enhance their skill and uplift their passion, in all possible ways.
brand post

Know how JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, Mumbai is empowering women

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • JD Institute has moulded many Women who have achieved something which has helped the society at large and has helped in a movement, cause, or a social change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubham Malvi aka Atharv Kumar
Shubham Malvi aka Atharv Kumar
brand post

Shubham Malvi aka Atharv Kumar shares tips to be a successful digital marketer

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • Shubham didn't take any professional training to create a name for himself in the digital world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manish Arora, Director-Furniture Solutions, REHAU India
Manish Arora, Director-Furniture Solutions, REHAU India
brand post

The furniture vertical is key to business growth, says Manish Arora of REHAU

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • With more than 300 dealers and over 1100 points of sales, REHAU India is already present in all major cities, and it’s looking to appoint franchisees across the country to give shape to its broader expansion plans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CollegeDunia, India’s leading college search engine and the largest student review platform, aims to deliver complete digital marketing solutions to bring down the acquisition cost for thousands of higher education institutes across the country.
CollegeDunia, India’s leading college search engine and the largest student review platform, aims to deliver complete digital marketing solutions to bring down the acquisition cost for thousands of higher education institutes across the country.
brand post

CollegeDunia signed a partnership with SAITM to launch SAJEE 2021

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • CollegeDunia to revolutionize end-to-end digital marketing, SAJEE 21 & admission process, in partnership with St. Andrews Institute of technology and Management.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Kawlra Singh
Radhika Kawlra Singh
brand post

Radhika Kawlra Singh is shaping the mental edge among top Indian athletes

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Impactful Mind training by celebrated woman coach develops the winner’s mentality by initiating self-belief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Prakash Bhosale
Dr. Prakash Bhosale
brand post

Dr. Prakash Bhosale receives a Doctorate in 'Business Journalism'

By HT Brand Studio, hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:44 PM IST
He has ample work experience with leading media companies, B2B portals, search engines & a vision to create a name for himself in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Teja Yarlagadda teamed up with Lakshmisri Surya to develop a wearable wristwatch device powered by AI technology and python engineering.
Ravi Teja Yarlagadda teamed up with Lakshmisri Surya to develop a wearable wristwatch device powered by AI technology and python engineering.
brand post

India-born US scientists invent a smart device to identify Covid-19 pandemic

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Experts shared the data models used in this technology has experimented lab results with various predictive models and has effective outcomes captured with monitoring of successful alerts for every covid-19 human interaction and six feet range social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Check out the list of top game developers in India 2021-22 and choose the best partner for your requirements!
Check out the list of top game developers in India 2021-22 and choose the best partner for your requirements!
brand post

Top 10 game development companies in India to work in 2021-2022

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Check out the list of top game developers in India 2021-22 and choose the best partner for your requirements!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scaler Include is a mid-career professional capacity-building program with the mission to boost a software engineer’s career.
Scaler Include is a mid-career professional capacity-building program with the mission to boost a software engineer’s career.
brand post

Women in tech: Scaler Academy announces diversity program of INR 1cr for women

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:31 PM IST
This International Women’s Day, Scaler, a rising Edtech startup, readies itself for an actionable initiative towards honouring women in STEM.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AA Living has been one of Mumbai’s favorite elite lifestyle stores, completing 23 years in home textiles this year.(AA Living)
AA Living has been one of Mumbai’s favorite elite lifestyle stores, completing 23 years in home textiles this year.(AA Living)
brand post

Decor trends for 2021

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Décor trends in 2021 are allowing us to continue the homebody momentum – with a huge focus on cosiness and layering.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riya Roy and Jaypanee Singh Rajpoot
Riya Roy and Jaypanee Singh Rajpoot
brand post

Female entrepreneurs to know: Riya Roy and Jaypanee Singh Rajpoot

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:24 PM IST
  • These women are a true inspiration for many young girls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pawan Yadav
Pawan Yadav
brand post

How advertising strategist Pawan Yadav is helping politicians & Bollywood stars

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • He is the source of inspiration for youngsters of their age. Pawan had faced many challenges and step-backs when he first began his journey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP