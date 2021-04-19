Raghu Bhatia: From humble beginnings to a leading actor-producer-singer

It won't be wrong to say that actor-producer-singer Raghu Bhatia has worked really hard to stay in Bollywood and faced a lot of trouble but never gave up and that is the reason he is where he is today. Being a man of many talents, it wasn't fair for him to stick with just one job which is why today he is an actor, a producer, and a singer. Although, his journey hasn't been as smooth as one might think it to be. Raghu Bhatia decided to be an actor at a very young age. He was barely 7 and yet he knew his calling when most kids his age would be playing in the playground and fuss around the home for not eating properly. He used to participate in a lot of drama competitions and did theatre work in school. After being done with that, he got in a spat with his father over his decision to come to Mumbai to pursue his dreams. And in hope of good luck, Raghu Bhatia changed his name to Raghuraja Bhatia.

It didn't take much time for Raghu Bhatia to make his mark in the industry. He was offered a TV serial, ‘Suvreen Guggal- Topper of the Year’ on Channel V in the span of 3 months after only 5 auditions. It’s unbelievable if one thinks about it but doing the impossible is Raghu Bhatia’s forte. He got selected with a fellow cast of big names like Akshay Anand, Smriti Kalra, Shivin Narang, and Mohit Malik. The serial was a hit amongst the teenagers and that made his first project successful. He stayed there for 2 years until he had to leave for Delhi for his mother's health.

After evaluating himself in the serial, actor Raghu Bhatia thought he should take a bigger challenge and he decided to produce a movie under his own banner Neel Rishi Films Pvt. Ltd. The movie's name was 'Jaane Kyun De Yaroon'. It hit the floors in 2014 and a lot of big b-town celebrities were contacted for the casting of the film and that's when a lot happened. Some people tried to take advantage of producer Raghu Bhatia but it is impossible to stop him from doing what he has made up his mind for.

Bollywood veteran Kabir Bedi was approached for this movie and he loved the script and decided to get on board then and there and Akshay Anand got on board to direct the film. Other talented actors like Viju Khote, Chetna Pandey alongside Raghuraja Bhatia joined the cast. The actors in the movie were mind-blowing and the music was even better. Singers like Arijit Singh and of course, Raghu Bhatia himself collaborated to make this movie an even bigger success with their play-back music. Arijit Singh gave a soulful track in the movie called "Meri Tanhaion Mein" that won people's hearts. Another well-known singer Mamta Sharma also joined them to compose a beautiful musical backdrop for the movie. She sang the song 'Ae' Raja that received an unreal response and has crossed 1.6 million views on YouTube. The music rights of the movie were then sold to T-series, the biggest music production house in India. The movie is available on Amazon Prime for those who want to enjoy the film at their home.

Raghu Bhatia, the jack of all trades, is a successful actor, an even better producer, and a lovely singer. He has faced a lot of hardships in his career but he knew that he has fought with everyone to prove his talent and that kept him going forward and never give up. Raghu Bhatia pays gratitude to god for having the opportunity to follow his passion and make it worth everyone's while.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.