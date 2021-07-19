Rahill Mehta aka The Dancing DJ stresses the importance of loving what you do

If you've scrolled through either the 'search' or 'reels' section of Instagram, at some point you would've definitely found yourself grooving to some really upbeat and funky tunes that take you down memory lane. A super cool guy has been creating the most fun dance numbers that are a fun amalgamation of some of your favourite songs (like Chunnari Chunnari and Woh Chali) that you may have even forgotten about.

We owe it to the Dancing DJ aka Rahill Mehta for making the lockdown more positive, upbeat, funky, peppy and fun. A DJ by profession, Rahill is also known as the Dancing DJ because literally, he can dance better than everyone at a nightclub. He was introduced to dancing at a young age and has been a DJ since 2015. The music, the vibe and the dance, all put together gave him joy and happiness. He felt liberated and found freedom in his passion.

"It's very easy to do a job and make safe life choices. But I found happiness in dancing and DJing, and I was certain that I will follow my heart. Of course, following an unconventional career path isn't as easy as it looks, but when you love what you do, you are bound to get what you want," Mehta said.

Apart from performing in some of the coolest clubs in Mumbai, Rahill became India's first live performer to incorporate the fusion of dance and DJing in his live set. It was Rahill’s lethal combination of his passion for dance and DJing that gave the others in the room to witness something that no one else has witnessed - a Dancing DJ.

Elaborating further on the importance of loving what you do, The Dancing DJ said, "I say this to everyone - have the courage to follow your dreams. Being happy comes above all other things for me and I found happiness in music. You can do what others want you to do, but doing what they said you can’t do is more fun and challenging. We get one life, so might as well dance through it and have a little fun.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content