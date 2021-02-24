IND USA
Raj Surani thanks Bollywood celebrities for helping dancers during lockdown

  • In order to do something for this community Raj has urged to help the background dancers and many celebrities like Amitabh Bachhan Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif came forward to help them.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:40 PM IST

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused problems on many levels and many aspects of everyone’s lives. In this pandemic even the entertainment industry has suffered badly. During the pandemic of COVID-19 and ongoing negativity it has been difficult to keep the hopes and spirit up. Many background dancers have suffered in this crisis but there have been few good people, few celebrities who helped these dancers during the pandemic to make their survival bit easier. Dancer Coordinator and Director of Octopus Entertainment Raj Surani has thanked these celebrities for their timely and huge help towards the dancers. Let’s see what Raj has to share about it.

Dancer turned Dancer Coordinator turned Octopus Entertainment’s Director Raj Surani has been worried about the dancers during these tough times. He knew it would be difficult to survive for many dancers in these times. In order to do something for this community Raj has urged to help the background dancers and many celebrities like Amitabh Bachhan Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif came forward to help them. Apart from them Dharma Productions, Being Human Foundation, Bosco Martis, Remo D’Souza and many celebrated artists helped during these times. They have worked with many of them over the past years.

Talking about this Raj tells “Varun Dhawan had helped 200 background dancers. He has directly deposited the money in their bank accounts. Varun Dhawan has helped the needy dancers. He has worked with a lot of them in three dance films. He was very concerned about how the dancers are managing their livelihood. He promised to help them and try and address their problems. Shahid Kapoor has helped 40 dancers who has worked with him in his various films. Shahid himself was a background dancer in Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai. Shahid Kapoor transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked with. He has extended support to around 40 dancers and has stated that he will help them for the next 2-3 months. Amitabh Bachchan sir gave free coupons of Food Bazaar through FWICE and he provided rations to 100 people in April. Bosco Martis has alos helped dancers and his bunglow to 10 dancer girls who were threatened to be evicted from their homes. Remo D’Souza has also offered help.”

Apart from this Raj talks about how Katrina Kaif and Hrithik extended their helping hand. “As many Bollywood dancers were put out of work during the lockdown, Hrithik Roshan has deposited money in 100 background dancer’s accounts with whom he has worked in the past. Many of them had to travel back to their villages due to survival issue, one dancer’s family tested Corona positive; but Hrithik’s help made the situation better for all of them. Katrina Kaif has also lent a helping hand for the dancers. She has helped 100 dancers. They have started their small-scale businesses with that money like tiffin services, beauty services, selling homemade chocolates, etc; which helped them survive during lockdown.”

Raj Surani feels very grateful to all the celebrities for their selfless help for dancers. He expresses his gratitude towards them and appreciates their help. After earning respect as a dancer, dance coordinator and Octopus Entertainment’s Director, Raj will soon be turning a new page as a Producer. Details about the same will be revealed soon.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

