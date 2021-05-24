Rajasthani music is winning the hearts of people, says musician Kapil Jangir

The music of Rajasthan, just like its rich culture and historic valor, has enticed the world for decades. Rajasthani’s artists hold a special place in the field of music because their work conveys the essence of the desert life. One such artist, Kapil Jangir, is making waves across the music world owing to his relentless hard work in infusing a new life into the Rajasthani folk music. Today, his songs top all the charts and he is a regular presence in radio shows, YouTube videos and weddings with Rajasthani theme.

Though he started small, he is today an upcoming name in the Bollywood music circles as well and he has achieved all this in the last three years. But that is not all! In this span of time, Kapil has also given 30 hit songs, which his fans continue to listen to even to this day. His fan-base also continues to grow thanks to marvelous songs such as Kajaliyo and Piya Aao. His last album, Kapil’EP, released in 2020, is already a super hit.

His song ‘Banni’ catapulted him into the big league, as far as Rajasthani music is concerned. In fact, it became the first Rajasthani song by a male singer, to clock 70 million views on YouTube. Talking about what made him choose the Rajasthani music and heritage for a career, Kapil says, “Rajasthani music is my inspiration and heritage. Whatever language I sing in, I will always be eternally connected to Rajasthani music. I want people around the world to know more about our culture and traditions." No wonder then that Kapil has, till date, worked with all the major music banners and continues to receive offers every day.

However, Kapil isn’t limited just to Rajasthani music. He is willing to work with famous singers from other languages as well as genres too. Being the emerging choice of leading music labels and producers, Kapil also runs his own label, KS Records, under which he creates videos and produces music albums.

For the future, this talented music artist plans to release many new songs under his own label, as well as work on collaborations with other talented artists too. He is also working on an upcoming Hindi album, which, he hopes, would create the same amount of fan-frenzy as his earlier work.

