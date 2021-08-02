Rajendra Bharward, the Ex-Councilor of Lambha ward has the plan for development

Lambha Ward is a 56 km long stretch in Ahmedabad, having 3 Lok Sabha and 5 Vidhan Sabha seats. From 2015 to 2020, Shri Rajendra Bharward served as the councilor of that area by winning the election from Bhartiya Janta Party's ticket.

According to the voter's list, there are 1,20,000 listed voters from the total population of 1,70,000 of Lambha. Shri Rajendra Bharwad, during his tenure, assured to provide all the basic facilities needed for the development that residents of Lambha were deprived of.

He chalked out the plan for the development. A councilor receives around 25 lakhs of grant in a year from the municipal corporation. Shri Rajendra Bharwad used that grant for providing basic facilities like water lines, tank construction, electricity in the houses, drainage lines, roads, etc.

Shri Rajendra Bharwad had brought about 250 crores of budget for his ward from the general budget, in which 75 crores was spent in making gutter lines, water pipelines, electricity, project road development, etc.

There are only two roads in Ahmedabad made with the RCC project; one is at Sindhu Bhavan, and Shri Rajendra built the second one in the Lambha ward at the cost of 26 Crores. The traffic problem was solved to a great extent in Lambha after the construction of this road. This road connects SP Ring Road to Ahmedabad Corporation Road for about a 7-kilometers stretch.

There were 10-15 villages that came into the jurisdiction of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation 10 years ago. The village people were facing tremendous water problems. Shri Rajendra Bharwad built an overhead and underground water tank for regular water usage at the cost of 7.5 cores. Shri Rajendra Bharwad built another water tank in a Hindi belt area at the same price for water usage.

For the development of his ward, he served the public in the best possible manner.

"I have tried and worked diligently throughout my tenure and spent everything that I received in the grant from the corporation for the growth and development of Lambha Ward. By collecting the general budget, I gave primary facilities to the people of Lambha when I was the Municipal Councillor". Said Ex- Municipal Councillor Shri Rajendra Bharwad.

As a public representative, he wishes to give his service to the people in the future too.

