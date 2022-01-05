Rajendra Mehta, Director, Sales & Marketing, Glowderma on Sanosan's growth story

Sanosan is a renowned brand from 70 years old company – Mann & Schroder Cosmetics Germany (M&S). Sanosan baby care brand was launched by M&S in 1983 and soon the brand began going places owing to its distinctive product sweep. Available in more than 70 countries, Sanosan has a strong legacy and its products have been clinically tested to ensure compliance to the highest standards of hygiene and safety for more than 37 years. The brand philosophy of Sanosan is austerely aligned with its parent company Mann & Schroder values and ethics.

Sanosan is known for the gentle cleansing and care of the sensitive skin of babies. Sanosan’s line of products have the major USPs of using natural ingredients such as Hydrolysed milk protein and Organic olive oil that suits the needs of delicate baby skin. These products are formulated solely in Germany and they are targeted to meet the special skin care needs of infants and toddlers.

Among the Sanosan products the most frequently used products are Sanosan Baby Care Lotion, Sanosan Bath and Shampoo, Sanosan Baby Diaper Rash Cream and Sanosan Baby Care Cream. Sanosan baby skin care brand has IFS-HPC, BRC, ISO and Derma Test certification. Essentially, Sanosan as a brand holds love, care and trust at its core and these aspects are perceptibly induced in every product that is created by M&S.

“Since all these products are 100% natural, most of the renowned Indian paediatricians and dermatologists have started prescribing and recommending these products for babies. Even they have started using these products themselves as well as for their babies,” said Rajendra Mehta, Director, Sales & Marketing, Glowderma with adding that, Sanosan baby skin care range intended for Indian consumers comprises product range from cleansing, skin care, diaper change and sun protection to name a few. The most successful products of the company in India include Sanosan Baby Care Lotion and Sanosan Baby Bath and Shampoo, Sanosan baby care cream and Sanosan baby diaper rash cream.

The company is aggressively marketing to penetrate deeply in the country. It has over 250 medical representatives meeting more than 12000 doctors and introducing the products to the paediatricians and dermatologists. “We are marketing the Sanosan baby line of products through Offline channel (prescription market) as well as Digital marketing.

Our team of medical representatives are meeting the doctors and promoting the brand while through digital marketing we are trying to reach directly to the mothers and tapping the market in a big way,” added Mr. Mehta.

Sanosan products have been launched all across the country and they have captured major markets in the A Grade cities and the metros across the country. Some of these cities include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad where Sanosan products have garnered high demand. “Delhi is also a very fast emerging market for us. Going forward we are in the process of tapping major markets across Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune and Surat while we are also doing very well in the South including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana,” added Mr. Mehta.

Moreover, Eastern India is also an attractive market for Sanosan to expand its wings while it has already established strong footprints in South India from where it’s getting maximum sales. Meanwhile, the company is in the process of expanding all across the country and Glowderma’s strong presence throughout the country from Jammu & Kashmir to South India apart from Gujarat to North-East is helping the brand in its deeper market penetration.

“As per our expansion plan we are launching our products in all the states for the consumers to take benefit of such premium baby care products that we have. Keeping our focus intact on the Southern market where we are already very strong, we are expanding heavily across the country in all the regions be it north, east, north-east and west,” informed Mr. Mehta.

Sanosan has a well-established network of 15 stockpoints in India while it has more than 800 stockists across the country. Just to name a few, Sanosan has stockpoints in Lucknow, Ambala, Dehradun, Delhi and Jaipur besides, Guwahati, Cuttack, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Ernakulam, Bengaluru and Chennai, among others. Sanosan products are also available on leading digital marketplaces i.e. FirstCry & Amazon for online purchase.

