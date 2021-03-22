Raktim Singh: Digital Anthropology is key for successful digital transformation

Exploring the various aspects of anthropology is a crucial step forward in dealing with any kind of human-centred problem. Anthropology, in its most basic definition, refers to the study of human cultures and societies, both past and present. Digital Anthropology is a relatively new field within anthropology that came into existence less than a decade ago, but it holds the answer to tackling human-centred problems.

Digital anthropology is the anthropological study of the relationship between humans and digital-era technology. While most cynics debate that Digital Transformation (DT) deteriorates humanity due to immaterial and inauthentic nature, Raktim Singh, a renowned digital thought leader, believes the opposite way. He says digitalization actually extends humanity and the definition of what it means to be a human.

Holistic digital transformation

Raktim strongly believes that Digital Anthropology is the key to successful digital transformation. Read on to get clarity on this thought leader’s take on Digital Anthropology and what it takes for holistic digital transformation in any organization.

According to him, a business can’t see success by delegating DT to a single team in a company. Rather, the whole organization has to undergo a holistic transformation. Having an agile mindset (and not doing agile) & creating a learning organization (and not scheduling some academic courses) is key here. We still have to unleash the power of DT. You can’t treat this as a ‘Keeping the lights on’ type of initiative.

Digital Transformation has four aspects:

Understanding digital experience, which refers to reading a book or watching movies, at any point in time, on any device, anywhere

Solving the WISE (Know your Why, Integration with the external world, Removing Silos, Changing the Environment & Culture)

Apply ACID formula (Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Internet of things, Data)

Developing an Agile Mindset, creating a learning organization & understanding the sub-conscious mind. Along with this, you need to understand digital anthropology.

The last point is very important. Due to lack of proper understanding, many companies have started claiming that they are ‘Doing Agile’ & they are a ‘Learning & training’ department.

But what is required is totally different. Many people have confused ‘Agility’ to ‘delivering continuously’. You need to have an Agile mindset so that you can handle ‘change management’ effectively, which your customer is asking for in the ever-changing world.

On similar lines, just arranging training courses or making those courses available on online channels is not sufficient. You need to understand the mental models of all your stakeholders (customer, partner & your team member). Each individual carries a mental bias, which got formed over a while.

Unless you understand these, collaboration among all stakeholders is not possible. Each new suggestion will be treated as ‘But this is not applicable to me/ We had always done like that in past.’

Understanding Digital Anthropology: Raktim’s perspective

You need to understand Digital anthropology (DA). DA is the anthropological study of the relationship between humans and digital-era technology.

Before electricity was invented, there was no concept of nightlife. We couldn’t have imagined a city like Las Vegas. Similarly, after cars & telephones were invented, the human race evolved to travel long distances. Now we are comfortable with taking up jobs at places, which are far away from our hometown. After computers came, all work related to data calculation & automation became very easy. All these disruptions had helped the human race to evolve to the next level.

Raktim’s belief is that post digital transformation, the human race will further evolve. Businesses will be able to offer a personalized experience to each individual. It can be a personalized medicine for a patient or personalized care for elderly parents.

We, humans, have a conscious & subconscious mind. When you are in love, listen to music or take drugs, you start doing ‘special things’, as your subconscious mind takes over during such times. FAAAN (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Netflix) companies have already started implementing this concept. Based on your previous movie-watching habits, you now see a list of movies, which are totally personalized for you.

We all are in the habit of taking selfie & immediately posting it on social media. Our sub-conscious mind forces us to keep on checking the likes & comments on our social media posts. So, in a way, with digitalization, we are forming new habits.

We don’t memorize various historical events & dates. We just ‘Google’ it. We take the help of smartphones/machines in our day-to-day life. We use UBER, order food on smartphones, wear smartwatch to keep track of our health.

The young members of your team expect a similar experience at the workplace, which FAAAN companies provide in their personal life. On a similar note, your customer is also looking for hyper-personalized experience & instant gratification. He is not ready to accept the things the way it was delivered earlier.

Senior management has to unlearn the old practices & remove the old deep-rooted beliefs. You can’t run the organization by ‘Control & command’ mode. You have to create an environment, where team members can come with new ideas & execute. There will be failures, but don’t get affected by these failures. Create a culture, where team members can ‘Fail Fast, Learn Fast & Scale Fast’.

Going forward, many works will be done by machines. But machines don’t have a subconscious mind. So, Raktim visualizes a future, where humans, with their sub-conscious mind & machine, will create a better world. The last trillion-dollar industry was built on a code of 1s and 0s. The next will be built, by getting insights from our genetic code.

