Ram Shukla inspires budding entrepreneurs

Sailing through the ups and downs of life and constantly pushing his comfort zone, financial expert Ram Shukla has made amiable relations and good rapport with the big shots of the country, including political glitterati to the top-seeded cinestars, among others. Be it political party heavyweights Akhilesh Yadav, Abu Asim Azmi or the stunning and glamorous Kriti Sanon, or the ace comedian Raju Srivastav—all of them feature in the list of his acquaintances. Associated with Sundha Infratech Pvt Ltd, Brew Smith Pvt. Ltd and Global Solutions, he helps businesses flourish and take rapid strides on the path of growth by providing the much required capital support.

Providing loans to the needy businesses in a prompt manner, he supports the emerging entrepreneurs in building their businesses. Thus, he is making significant contribution in fuelling entrepreneurship. He is a firm believer that if we are doing something we should strive to do it well and any work can be more satisfying only when we use our unique abilities in a way that makes a real difference. He however says, “to become a successful entrepreneur, you need perseverance, passion, discipline and confidence in your own abilities and above all growing a business requires the necessary financing apart from a sound strategy. Without sufficient capital or the financial resources it is not possible to sustain the business. While financing is crucial to get a business up and running, it’s also one of the most important elements a company needs to succeed. It is due to a lack of capital or funding many business ideas never take off.” Having once faced the difficulties himself, he knows the problems of setting up a business inside-out, and hence he aims to remove these roadblocks for others and empower the entrepreneurs.

Mr. Ram Shukla says, “I have experienced that lack of financing avenues turns to be one of the common reasons for business failures. Many businesses take flight but ultimately end-up failing due to their inability to sustain. It is due to capital crunch their growth and expansion hit a major roadblock which makes many entrepreneurial dreams gradually shatter. Hence, I decided to take this path less travelled and support the budding entrepreneurs by financing them and helping build their businesses. For me, it’s a great satisfaction that through financing I have helped many businesses sustain even at current times of downturn.”