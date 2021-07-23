Rana Lincoln Das came far from home to become a successful actor

Rana Lincoln Das is an actor and a second-generation entrepreneur who on the basis of his sheer intellect and learning skills has taken his industry by a storm.

Crashes indeed break you. The one who bounces up high when crashed to the ground is the man of a substance. Rana Lincoln Das had a similar fall when he was young.

His injury led him to develop himself mentally. He put himself through vigorous developmental exercises to score against his fallback. Rana started being coached by his grandfather Dr. David Lincoln on psychometric analysis skills and the Neuro-Linguistic program. Soon Rana joined his grandfather’s company NLP Training Pvt. Ltd as a manager and was shortly promoted to be the Managing Director of the company. His company based in Goa imparts training all over the globe.

Rana Lincoln Das imparts NLP training to numerous corporates, HNIs, and celebrities and this is where his acting journey started. He was offered roles in many circumstances, which he refused; but something struck him to go ahead with acting. He started bagging a few roles from the celebrities who introduced him to the production houses. With a few movies in hand from Bollywood, Rana intends to enter the south too.

Born in Kharagpur, Rana Lincoln Das is a Globe trotter due to the kind of profession he is in. Imparting training all over the world, Rana enjoys learning different cultures and languages. He already communicates in 4 languages and wishes to become a linguist. “But the heart says India! Different cultures and nationalities may influence your way of living and thought process but deep below the Motherland always stays within”, says Rana.





