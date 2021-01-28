IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Ranbir Roy says there is no shortcut to success
Ranbir Roy
Ranbir Roy
brand post

Ranbir Roy says there is no shortcut to success

  • Ranbir Roy is the director of the India ESports Company, VSG Media & Management Agency, and the RR group of hotels.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:47 PM IST

Too many individuals are in such a rush to attain success that they are willing to take any shortcuts that come their way. In reality, shortcuts typically lead to failure rather than faster achievement. Instead of missing all of them, the secret to any long-term achievement is to take the requisite measures to advance slowly.

If the targets are economical or wellbeing, this will be so. Achievement with all our attempts is what we all desire, but most of us forget that the path is not strewn with roses to attain success. The stroll is neither a cakewalk nor a present on a tray.

Performance is an accomplishment with continuous vigilance, yet most of us struggle to attain it since the necessary level of diligence is missing in most of us. We should not underestimate the magic of hard work and perseverance. In general, we see that those who have flourished in life have done an enormous amount of hard work, and we all see their success, but we struggle to quantify the effort they put in.

We wonder how Ranbir Roy has done so much, but it is completely clear that, with much-continued work, victory has come his way. He is a true entrepreneur, born in Patna and brought up in Delhi and Pune.

In reality, he owns many companies and says that several of the promising young talents in the industry has encouraged him. He is the director of the India ESports Company, VSG Media & Management Agency, and the RR group of hotels.

He sends the talented young stars and other people who face challenges in pursuing their goals a message. Ranbir says, ”There is no way to make money and success fast, trust in yourself and work hard and smarter to achieve their aspirations effectively.”

He finished his graduation from Delhi University with an LLB course. He is also a national player in snooker and pool. He believes in both hard and smart work.

Ranbir says that it is not easy to put their way in cash to have faith in yourself and to strive diligently and more astutely to meet their goals successfully.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Aastha Jha
Aastha Jha
brand post

Aastha Jha: A leading wedding planner and entrepreneur

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Aastha Jha is the founder and CEO at Kraftstar Management and The Wedding Journals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sameer Bhati
Sameer Bhati
brand post

Star Imaging and Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. (SIPL): Breaking barriers in Healthcare

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • The organisation stands strong as a pillar of the Indian Healthcare system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr. Trikha has been doing this job for almost 15 years now with consistent success in the field.
Mr. Trikha has been doing this job for almost 15 years now with consistent success in the field.
brand post

Tarun Trikha continues to be the ace rainmaker of India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Currently employed at Wobbl, Mr. Trikha has launched first-time products in the Indian market which ultimately led to generating new accounts from scratch and making successful inroads for the company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kaushal is on the top of his game and is trying his hands in different fields of the glamour world. With tremendous knowledge about showbiz, Joshi has now geared up to don the producer’s hat.
Kaushal is on the top of his game and is trying his hands in different fields of the glamour world. With tremendous knowledge about showbiz, Joshi has now geared up to don the producer’s hat.
brand post

Celebrity manager Kaushal Joshi gives versatility a new meaning

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Kaushal has tremendous knowledge about showbiz and is also trying his hands in different fields of the glamour world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Premal Udani
Premal Udani
brand post

Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council gets a new chairman

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:11 PM IST
Mr. Premal Udani is a well-known veteran in the apparel and textiles industry. He is the Managing Director of Kaytee Corporation Pvt. Ltd, one of the oldest and among the topmost garment manufacturing companies in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narayana Business School Aptitude Test (NBSAT) is an entrance exam for candidates who are determined to complete their MBA/ PGDM degree that provides practical knowledge with industry and student-oriented approach
Narayana Business School Aptitude Test (NBSAT) is an entrance exam for candidates who are determined to complete their MBA/ PGDM degree that provides practical knowledge with industry and student-oriented approach
brand post

Narayana Business School calls out MBA and PGDM aspirants

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:56 PM IST
28th January is the last date for appearing for NBSAT 2021 by Narayana Business School.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lokesh Raj
Lokesh Raj
brand post

Lokesh Raj to rock the gaming industry with Red Owl Gaming

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Lokesh Raj is the current Internet sensation who has stunned the audience by his creative videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vision Digital India has launched a course that aims to bring digital education to 1 million students in the coming few years.
Vision Digital India has launched a course that aims to bring digital education to 1 million students in the coming few years.
brand post

Dr Hari Krishna Maram honoured with D.Litt in the field of digital revolution

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Vision Digital India, a brainchild of Dr Hari Krishna Maram, plays a vital role in creating employment opportunity by providing Digital Skills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gulrez Alam
Gulrez Alam
brand post

Know more about Gulrez Alam And Md Badshah Ansari’s ‘Teamology’

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • Despite being a back-bencher during his school & college life, Gulrez realized that his future was, not in the traditional education system, but somewhere outside it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rudra Ravi Sharma
Rudra Ravi Sharma
brand post

Rudra Ravi Sharma: The genius behind successful political campaigns

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:34 PM IST
  • Rudra Ravi Sharma is indeed an ambitious personality and his aspirations have pushed him to venture out of his comfort zone for all these years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harsh is from a small town of Bihar named Jehanabad, where like most of India he got access to internet after JIO launch.
Harsh is from a small town of Bihar named Jehanabad, where like most of India he got access to internet after JIO launch.
brand post

The fastest-growing digital ad agency - Newsopreneur Media Pvt. Ltd.

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Newsopreneur is working with over 150 clients and has generated revenue of over $100 million in last 2 years for his 150+ clients combined some names including Dream 11, Oppo, Oneplus, Pokerbazi, Etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aniket Ghate and Akash Patil
Aniket Ghate and Akash Patil
brand post

Aniket Ghate and Akash Patil: Digital Marketing duo share social media tips

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Before starting their business on social media, they spent their time in learning about the resources, platforms, SEO, social media management, and other technical terms related to the digital marketing field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 21 year old entrepreneur first dipped his toes in the fields of Real Estate and Event Production before making it to the Music industry.(HT Photo)
The 21 year old entrepreneur first dipped his toes in the fields of Real Estate and Event Production before making it to the Music industry.(HT Photo)
brand post

Entrepreneur Rohit Ranjan’s Innovura Is a Success Story

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Innovura Entertainment/Events is an Independent Music label, Production House, Artist and Event Management Company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushei Agarwal &amp; Himanshu Gupta
Khushei Agarwal & Himanshu Gupta
brand post

Small-town girl makes her mark in E-commerce with ‘Make in India’ apparel design

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • The story of a young business-couple who have leveraged their trust, working styles and personal skillsets to grow their company successfully.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshvardhan Shahi
Harshvardhan Shahi
brand post

Harshvardhan Shahi: An inspiring entrepreneur, food blogger & photographer

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Harshvardhan Shahi is the founder of Aurangabad Food Explorer, Aurangabad Insider and Limelight Creations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP