Ranbir Roy says there is no shortcut to success
- Ranbir Roy is the director of the India ESports Company, VSG Media & Management Agency, and the RR group of hotels.
Too many individuals are in such a rush to attain success that they are willing to take any shortcuts that come their way. In reality, shortcuts typically lead to failure rather than faster achievement. Instead of missing all of them, the secret to any long-term achievement is to take the requisite measures to advance slowly.
If the targets are economical or wellbeing, this will be so. Achievement with all our attempts is what we all desire, but most of us forget that the path is not strewn with roses to attain success. The stroll is neither a cakewalk nor a present on a tray.
Performance is an accomplishment with continuous vigilance, yet most of us struggle to attain it since the necessary level of diligence is missing in most of us. We should not underestimate the magic of hard work and perseverance. In general, we see that those who have flourished in life have done an enormous amount of hard work, and we all see their success, but we struggle to quantify the effort they put in.
We wonder how Ranbir Roy has done so much, but it is completely clear that, with much-continued work, victory has come his way. He is a true entrepreneur, born in Patna and brought up in Delhi and Pune.
In reality, he owns many companies and says that several of the promising young talents in the industry has encouraged him. He is the director of the India ESports Company, VSG Media & Management Agency, and the RR group of hotels.
He sends the talented young stars and other people who face challenges in pursuing their goals a message. Ranbir says, ”There is no way to make money and success fast, trust in yourself and work hard and smarter to achieve their aspirations effectively.”
He finished his graduation from Delhi University with an LLB course. He is also a national player in snooker and pool. He believes in both hard and smart work.
Ranbir says that it is not easy to put their way in cash to have faith in yourself and to strive diligently and more astutely to meet their goals successfully.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
