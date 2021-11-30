Rapper 'Young Zwann' comes up with his first-ever romantic Rap song 'Tere Bina'

India, 30th November 2021: Rap songs have become a very popular topic among the younger generation. Every rapper has a different performance quality. Young Zwann, one such talented rapper from Nagpur, has taken rapping to another level in his recently released first-ever romantic rap song - 'Tere Bina'. The 'TERE BINA' music video and song is for Young Zwann’s dream girl and tells a story about how she has cast her magic on him and what he feels for her. His fans have responded overwhelmingly to his new song. He recently did a show in Pune; and he is booked for December 2021 and January 2022.

According to sources, Young Zwann made a debut with his track 'Jung', collaborating with Indian composer Amaal Mallik. Meanwhile, his songs like Billa Gang, Jung, Dubai Dreams and Haa Kyu rap songs are very famous. People are listening to his rap song on loop. Zwann is much loved by the millennials across India. Zwann, who believes in following comfort as his fashion mantra, is also said to have a great collection of sneakers and glasses. He loves to play cricket and basketball in his spare time. His Facebook account has recently been verified.

Young Zwann talks about his first-ever new romantic song, saying “Today’s generation is very fast. They are very upgraded and smart. They should be able to express any emotion easily. Some people have a lot of faith in love. Tere Bina Meri Chalti Nahi...Tere Bina...Tere Bina...The lines of this song are for those who are deeply in love.”

He added, "I saw there are couples who have been dating for 8 to 10 years. They are very loyal. But sometimes, they fail to express their feelings. Therefore, this song is specially presented from their point of view.''

Soon, Rapper Zwann’s fans poured in love for him in the comment section. One of them commented, "Nice cinematic songs reflect this kind of story. A superb song as always. Great work, Young Zwann'' while another wrote, "Damn!! The voice!! The lyrics!! The music!! What a fantabulous combination; I got goosebumps' ' and another fan wrote, "Finally finally the wait is over. Just been checking out your new song sound is soo, good love, the moody vibe" on the post.

Raaj Hansh Films Production Pvt. Ltd. presents 'Tere Bina'. Composed and penned by Young Zwann, directed by Varun Pradhan and featuring the young, stylish rapper, the romantic song is out now only on the 'Young Zwann''s Youtube Channel.

To know more, visit https://youtu.be/PjqFeaVEWvM