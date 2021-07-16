“Rare Planet” is creating a lot of buzz in the Indian start-up space

Rare Planet is a young start-up that sells hand-curated items made by Indian rural artisans. Co-founder Ranodeep Saha started this on a very small scale during his first year of engineering college. Soon, with baby steps, this started growing. Today, Rare Plane boasts of its retail stores across the length and breadth of India, and at all major airports in the country. It has received decent funding from various Government schemes and private investors and has used the capital industriously, which has set the start-up on a path of unstoppable growth.

As per Ranodeep, Rare Planet started shipping orders to foreign destinations as well. “The international segment has been doing extremely well! Especially as India was reeling under a prolonged first wave and a massive second one, it was the international markets that save the day. We’re very enthusiastic about expanding our international footprint. The customers are loving the handmade gifts,” says Saha.

So what did this dynamic start-up do when the entire economy was suddenly hit by Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdowns? They made the best use of marketing campaigns and powerful social media tools like the hashtag. With India-centric campaigns like #DeshKaKulhad and #HarGharDurga, they tried their best to keep the livelihood of the craftsmen afloat.

“We immediately got down to manufacturing masks, sanitizers, and other protective gear,” says the co-founder. “Today we can proudly claim that we transformed a threat into nothing less than a booming opportunity,” quips Saha, who recently received funding from two different investors during 2020.

“What’s next? More growth,” he adds, on being asked about Rare Planet’s future expansion plans.





Click here to know more



