Ravi Agrawal’s empathy and social work makes him one in a millennium

Entrepreneur, social worker and politician Ravi Agrawal contributes his best towards eradicating the societal issues pertaining in the society. Being an active member of the Bhartiya Janta Party, he constantly works for the upliftment of downtrodden and to make India a better place to live in.

Currently, Ravi Agrawal is the District Vice President of BJP Yuva Morcha and also the president of the Bramhastra Multipurpose Education and Service Organization.

Hailing from the City of Gates, Aurangabad, Ravi believes that being highly skilled is of utmost importance. In his own words, “To grow and prosper in life, you must work on your skills. That’s how you add value to the work you do”.

Following the footsteps of his father, Govardhan Agrawal, he has made a mark for himself as the most significant names in the country today.

Imbibing the business knowledge from his father, he took over the family business and ventured into various other businesses. Agrawal’s family business Ram Riteish Rolling Mill hit a roadblock in 1995 when it incurred massive losses. The situation got worse because they had to sell the company. However, after 14 years, Ravi bought the steel company and is taking it to a new level. Today he owns various other businesses like Hariom Trading, Pannarukmini Food Junction, Shivam Sales and Rupam Steel.

The entrepreneur has time and again proved that no human has got poor by giving a little more than what he has, and that’s what makes Ravi Agrawal one of the influential names in India today.

