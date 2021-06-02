Read Bhushan Chhaya's prediction of future dominance of AI

Bhushan Chhaya, well known AI researcher from junagadh, India predicts how artificial intelligence and machine learning will take over the entire humanity. According to him, medical, travel and road transport will soon be taken by algorithms, AI and machine learning.

Tech giant google, Apple, Amazon, tesla are putting their all efforts to create a driverless travel experience and doctor less medical treatment. Its not far when we can take nap by mapping our destination on our car and it will tell exactly when we will reach by calculating further traffic scenario from the algorithm. There will be no accidents in the future as algorithms won't make any mistakes unless someone hack or inject and virus into it said by Bhushan Chhaya.

In this world where computers are replacing doctors, drivers, teachers and even landlords, everyone would become an artist right? No, said by bhushan chhaya.

Mr Bhushan chhaya revealed that David Cope is a well known musicology professor at the University of California in Santa Cruz. He is also one of the most controversial figures in the world of classical music. Cope has written many programs that compose concertos, chorales, symphonies and operas. His first creation was named EMI (Experiments in Musical Intelligence), which specialised in imitating the style of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Cope arranged a performance of a few select chorales in a music festival at Santa Cruz. Enthusiastic members of the audience praised the wonderful performance, and explained excitedly how the music touched their innermost being. They didn’t know it was composed by EMI rather than Bach.

Our entire future will depend entirely on the algorithms, said bhushan chhaya at the end.

