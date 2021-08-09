Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Ready to revamp your wardrobe? Here are some tips from Deeksha Khurana’s "Dee"
brand post

Ready to revamp your wardrobe? Here are some tips from Deeksha Khurana’s "Dee"

Beginning her journey at a very early age, Deeksha has gained tremendous recognition for her impeccable fashion statement.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Deeksha Khurana

Fashion is not just a necessity, but a part of one’s life. Every individual has a unique sense of style. What makes them different from others is the fact that how they carry themselves. With a knack for having a great style statement, fashionista Deeksha Khurana has aced the game as one affluent fashion and lifestyle influencer.

Beginning her journey at a very early age, Deeksha has gained tremendous recognition for her impeccable fashion statement. Always turning the heads for the outfits that she dons; the notable influencer boasts of having more than 500K followers on Instagram. Creating popular #OOTDs and unique dressing styles on social media has done wonders for this ravishing diva.

Whether it is a lehenga, ethnic outfits, crop tops, gowns, or any other basic outfits, Deeksha has pulled her fashion game with finesse. Her Instagram feed rightly justifies the same. The authentic content that she creates about fashion has helped her reach newer heights in her exemplary career. Having collaborated with brands like H&M, L’Oreal, and Vaseline, the influencer owns a brand of her own named ‘Dee Clothing’.

The fanfare that Deeksha enjoys over the internet has helped the brand gain, immense love, from the audience. Right from hoodies to oversized tees and high neck crop tops to comfy outfits, the brand is eventually launching its exclusive range of collections for women. The style icon has always prioritized the comfort of outfits, and that’s what her brand has its focus on. “Comfort comes first. I believe it is important to be comfortable in what you wear, and that has been my utmost priority”, says Deeksha.

Looking back at her journey from being a muse to various fashion labels to have a brand of her own, Khurana feels fortunate to come a long way. Speaking about the same, she says, “It has been a rollercoaster journey so far. I am grateful to the supporters and my followers who have always motivated me to do my best. It always motivates me to go a step further and chase the goals.” On the professional side, Deeksha’s apparel brand has got an exciting range of collections for millennials that will be launching soon.

Connect with Deeksha on Instagram - @deekshakhurana

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist

This little girl in a playground is an exact representation of Monday blues
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP