Ready to revamp your wardrobe? Here are some tips from Deeksha Khurana’s "Dee"

Fashion is not just a necessity, but a part of one’s life. Every individual has a unique sense of style. What makes them different from others is the fact that how they carry themselves. With a knack for having a great style statement, fashionista Deeksha Khurana has aced the game as one affluent fashion and lifestyle influencer.

Beginning her journey at a very early age, Deeksha has gained tremendous recognition for her impeccable fashion statement. Always turning the heads for the outfits that she dons; the notable influencer boasts of having more than 500K followers on Instagram. Creating popular #OOTDs and unique dressing styles on social media has done wonders for this ravishing diva.

Whether it is a lehenga, ethnic outfits, crop tops, gowns, or any other basic outfits, Deeksha has pulled her fashion game with finesse. Her Instagram feed rightly justifies the same. The authentic content that she creates about fashion has helped her reach newer heights in her exemplary career. Having collaborated with brands like H&M, L’Oreal, and Vaseline, the influencer owns a brand of her own named ‘Dee Clothing’.

The fanfare that Deeksha enjoys over the internet has helped the brand gain, immense love, from the audience. Right from hoodies to oversized tees and high neck crop tops to comfy outfits, the brand is eventually launching its exclusive range of collections for women. The style icon has always prioritized the comfort of outfits, and that’s what her brand has its focus on. “Comfort comes first. I believe it is important to be comfortable in what you wear, and that has been my utmost priority”, says Deeksha.

Looking back at her journey from being a muse to various fashion labels to have a brand of her own, Khurana feels fortunate to come a long way. Speaking about the same, she says, “It has been a rollercoaster journey so far. I am grateful to the supporters and my followers who have always motivated me to do my best. It always motivates me to go a step further and chase the goals.” On the professional side, Deeksha’s apparel brand has got an exciting range of collections for millennials that will be launching soon.

Connect with Deeksha on Instagram - @deekshakhurana

