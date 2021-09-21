Realme 8s 5G- World's first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor

Realme, India’s first brand to launch a 5G enabled smartphone, recently grabbed headlines for the newest additions to its realme 8 series - realme 8s 5G, the world's first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. With an impressive design, this new addition to the Realme 8 series will provide users a combination of good specifications with an immersive display, trendy camera, powerful processors, and fast-charging capabilities that can match up to their lifestyle. With this launch, Realme has again brought the best products with an unparalleled ownership experience for young people so that they can enjoy and live an aspirational, trendsetting lifestyle in sync with the latest technological trends.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe said, “At Realme, offering top-of-the-line technology has always been our aim. With Realme’s flagship for the youth - the number series, we have introduced cutting-edge technology. This new addition in our number series- Realme 8s 5G is yet another testimony in Realme’s commitment to introduce the industry’s first products for its consumers, providing them with a never-before experience. As a 5G Leader, with the Realme 8s 5G, we are bringing more 5G smartphones to every Indian across price ranges and strengthening our mission to make our consumers 5G future-ready with segment-leading smartphone features.”

Realme 8s 5G is equipped with a 90Hz ultra-smooth display and a large 16.5 cm (6.5") fullscreen for a seamless user experience.

HRealme 8s 5G is equipped with the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, which adopts an advanced 6nm production process. Compared with last-gen Dimensity 720, the Dimensity 810 CPU single-core performance improves by 16% and CPU main frequency improves by 20%. The Dimensity 810 also brings a powerful GPU - Arm Mali-G57 MC2, which supports high refresh rate screen technology to provide an ultra-smooth screen experience.

Realme 8s 5G is the world's first 5G phone with a 6nm process in the price segment. The latest 6nm process is finer, more advanced, and has higher transistor density than the 7nm process, resulting in lower power consumption, effectively extending battery life even for users.

“We’ve redefined mainstream smartphone experiences with our broad portfolio of Dimensity & Helio G series chipsets. Smartphone technology is very dynamic and fast-evolving and we are intent on making the latest innovations available at accessible price points. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset redefines mainstream 5G smartphone experiences with rich tech that delivers premium displays, enhanced power efficiency for reliable gameplay, amazing photos & video streaming, even at night. We look forward to strengthening our ongoing collaboration with Realme and providing a world-class experience to our consumers,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

The 5G performer, Realme 8s 5G also features the Dynamic RAM Expansion technology (DRE), which can add up to 5GB to the existing 8GB RAM, enabling users to enjoy up to 13GB of dynamic memory. This additional 5GB virtual RAM utilises only a portion of the internal storage for better multitasking. Equipped with a 90Hz ultra-smooth display and a large 16.5 cm (6.5") full screen, the smartphone provides a supreme-smooth visual experience. Realme 8s 5G, comes with a 33W Dart charge and a massive 5000mAh battery. It features an Infinite Star Design that adopts the latest texture printing process and superimposes the beam texture to bring out the star-like luster.

It also features an advanced 64MP nightscape camera to take clear and bright photos even in complex lighting conditions and consists of a 16MP AI Beauty Selfie front camera to take natural and delicate skin selfies. The rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module, and the front camera comes inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. Also, the smartphone comes with 2 Nano SIM cards and 1 MicroSD card at the same time and supports a maximum of 1TB memory expansion. realme 8s 5G, is available in two amazing colours - Universe Blue and Universe Purple, and comes in two variants, 6GB+128GB priced at INR 17,999 and 8GB+128GB priced at INR 19,999 respectively. The device can be purchased at realme.com, Flipkart, and other mainline channels.