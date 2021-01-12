IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Realty Connex - Real estate 2020 & beyond
The virtual Expo will be held on 3D interactive intuitive platform where inventory will be showcased virtually
The virtual Expo will be held on 3D interactive intuitive platform where inventory will be showcased virtually
brand post

Realty Connex - Real estate 2020 & beyond

First-of-its-kind hybrid exposition on real estate industry, where you can interact with prominent real estate industry professionals.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:08 PM IST

Hyderabad, 12th January, 2021:

• 100+ Reputed Real Estate Companies are set to participate in the Real Estate Expo

• Physical Expo will be held from 5th to 7th February 2021 at Hicc-Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

• Virtual Expo will be held on 3D interactive intuitive platform where inventory will be showcased virtually.

Realty Connex offers a platform to buyers, builders, contractors, real estate firms to connect, share, offer their products and services to prospective realty buyers.

Prominent Real Estate Industry professionals comprising of Mr. C Prabhakar Rao, President TBF (Telangana Builders Federation); Mr. Abhishek Chanda, Director, Vasavi Constructions, Mr. Bala Vinod Sudam – Member Real Estate Committee FICCI Telangana and Mr. Avinash Khanapur, Mahati Market Essentialz interacted regarding the Real Estate Market in Hyderabad and its growing potential. The discussion focused on the Real Estate Industry of Hyderabad, how it was during the year of pandemic – 2020 and its projection for 2021 & Beyond.

The event will witness the interaction between the industry professionals on the topic ‘Real Estate 2020 & Beyond’ in Hyderabad. The experts also spoke about the exhibition industry as such, which has brought in major players to the Hyderabad market. The real estate industry expositions by prominent organizations were appreciated and the upcoming the first of its kind & the biggest ‘Realty Connex’ was termed as one of the important aspects of Hyderabad real estate market for the future projects, set to be held from 5th to 7th February, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hyderabad.

Realty Connex is being organized by Mahati Market Essentialz, an organisation which has created one of the most innovative virtual exhibition platforms and has been instrumental in hosting business conferences, workshops, events and team interactions, exhibitions across the globe.

Realty Connex is all set to revolutionise the exhibition & expos segment pan India, the exhibition considering the dual platform will be able to connect audience both physically & virtually, a segment which guarantees a better footfalls, better sales, better connectivity and better interface between real estate firms & their potential customers, a unique initiative by Mahati Market Essentialz, one of the pioneers in the nation to create a unique platform for Virtual Expos during the lockdown which has helped umpteen number of companies, organizations, associations, etc. to organize important conferences, meets, workshops, expos & employee engagement programs.

Speaking on the occasion, Avinash Khanapur from Mahati Market Essentialz said, “our success on the virtual platform and our experience of conducting physical exhibition got us to amalgamate the most happening industry – real estate - in physical & virtual platform, making ‘Realty Connex’ the first of its kind hybrid exhibition in the country. The Expo will with ease facilitate interaction, communication, presentation of B2B & B2C customers with the participating brands. The Physical Expo is being organized with full adherence to Safety Norms as per MoHA Guidelines.

Mahati Market Essentialz & Exposim have executed unique projects successfully for their clients including Uttar Pradesh Distillery Association (Upda), Business Network International (Bni) Chhattisgarh Region, Kanpur Region, M/S. Gandhi Cooperative Bank, M/S. Peoples Credit Society (Pmaccs), Nasscom Association, Institute Of Company Secretaries Of India (Icsi Org.), Phd Chambers Association, Indian Railways Retired Federation (Airraf), Union Bank Of India (Ubi), Kohinoor Business Expo, to name a few.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Aditya Kumar
Aditya Kumar
brand post

Meet Aditya Kumar, the youngest founder of poetry platform, ‘Shayari Ki Diary’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Aditya Kumar, who is well known by his nickname Adi, is a content creator and an influencer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evincepub has brought to life some unique storylines and promising new authors in a short span of three years.(Evincepub Publishing)
Evincepub has brought to life some unique storylines and promising new authors in a short span of three years.(Evincepub Publishing)
brand post

Evincepub Publishing House - Traditional publishing in vogue

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Founded in the year 2017, Evincepub Publishing believes that a publisher must be like a funnel to supply good books, that too in a way that every common human develops a passion for reading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Desai
Dinesh Desai
brand post

Know why Dinesh Desai, Youth Leader, BJP is the pride of Maldhari community

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Dinesh is the affable leader of Maldhari community, who made a mark at state and national level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SR25 creates, produces and sells an almost limitless range of chocolates, hard boiled candies, jellies, butter and strawberry waffles, moulding chocolates, cakes and even cookies and bubble gums.
SR25 creates, produces and sells an almost limitless range of chocolates, hard boiled candies, jellies, butter and strawberry waffles, moulding chocolates, cakes and even cookies and bubble gums.
brand post

Asha Confectionery: A successful business that focuses on ethics and quality

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Asha Confectionery is a leading confectionery business under the brand name of SR25, which is founded by Asha Daryani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Niki Founders (left to right)- Nitin (Co-Founder &amp; CMO), Keshav (Co-Founder &amp; CTO), Shishir (Co-Founder &amp; CBO), Sachin Jaiswal (Co-Founder &amp; CEO)(Niki)
Niki Founders (left to right)- Nitin (Co-Founder & CMO), Keshav (Co-Founder & CTO), Shishir (Co-Founder & CBO), Sachin Jaiswal (Co-Founder & CEO)(Niki)
brand post

Niki unlocks Bharat's internet economy averaging 52 transactions per household

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The company also plans to raise USD 50 million by early 2021. This fund will be deployed towards expanding its market share with the aim to capture 20% of the burgeoning 150 million Bharat household market by FY22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Amod Manocha, Senior Consultant &amp; Head - Pain Management Services, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket
Dr. Amod Manocha, Senior Consultant & Head - Pain Management Services, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket
brand post

Cancer pain: one of the greatest cancer fears

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Pain due to cancer is often more devastating than the disease itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GL Bajaj Institute of Technology &amp; Management
GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management
brand post

GL Bajaj gets 1100 plus placement offers beating the Covid-19 turbulence

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • GL Bajaj has secured 1100 plus placements for the Batch 2021 in the first round of placement that ended on 31st December, 2020. The Top 6 - HCL, Cognizant, Capgemini, Birlasoft Accenture and TCS are among the top recruiters. It is the highest placement in any engineering college (Pvt.) under AKT, Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vivek Nambiar &amp; Tuanna Gurdal
Vivek Nambiar & Tuanna Gurdal
brand post

Dubai-based Indian-Turkish Duo Vivek Nambiar & Tuanna Gurdal are winning hearts

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • With the release of ‘Tak Mera Jalwa’, Vivek and Tuanna usher in a New year with more promising works and music to enchant the world in the days to come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Shastri
Neha Shastri
brand post

Neha Shastri is always in pursuit of excellence

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:49 PM IST
  • All you need to know about the India-born Dubai-based model & fashion Influencer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients, says Ajay.(Ajay Rai)
Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients, says Ajay.(Ajay Rai)
brand post

Ajay Rai builds successful online businesses, offers insights for making it big

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Ajay Rai is a victorious online entrepreneur, who coaches for scaling up businesses using the latest technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a very less time, Sankalp has attracted 10 million audiences on Facebook.(Sankalp Yadav)
In a very less time, Sankalp has attracted 10 million audiences on Facebook.(Sankalp Yadav)
brand post

Know Sankalp Yadav, the new face of India in the digital world

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Sankalp Yadav is a successful digital marketer at the young age of 17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwani Kumar, the stunning producer who recently gave us the movie 'Sayonee'.(Ashwani Kumar)
Ashwani Kumar, the stunning producer who recently gave us the movie 'Sayonee'.(Ashwani Kumar)
brand post

Inside the Diplomat Mind: Producer Ashwani Kumar announces his first web series

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:02 PM IST
Inside the Diplomat Mind will explore the psychology behind the criminal diplomat and the misuse of diplomatic power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noratram Loroli, the State President of Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, is a successful YouTuber as well as a news channel founder.(Noratram Loroli)
Noratram Loroli, the State President of Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, is a successful YouTuber as well as a news channel founder.(Noratram Loroli)
brand post

Noratram Loroli, founder of Ambedkarite People’s Voice, wants to bring change

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Noratram Loroli, of the YouTube channel Ambedkarite People’s Voice, helps college-going youth in their education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nishit Sangwan
Nishit Sangwan
brand post

Entrepreneur Nishit Sangwan shares crucial steps to grow a business

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Nishit Sangwan, a digital influencer and marketer, knows the formula of growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aradhana Bhandari
Aradhana Bhandari
brand post

Keeping India alive in the UK

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Aradhana Bhandari, a London-based entrepreneur is set to launch a wellness brand rooted in Ayurvedic knowledge on February 6, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP