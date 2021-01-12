Realty Connex - Real estate 2020 & beyond
Hyderabad, 12th January, 2021:
• 100+ Reputed Real Estate Companies are set to participate in the Real Estate Expo
• Physical Expo will be held from 5th to 7th February 2021 at Hicc-Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.
• Virtual Expo will be held on 3D interactive intuitive platform where inventory will be showcased virtually.
• Realty Connex offers a platform to buyers, builders, contractors, real estate firms to connect, share, offer their products and services to prospective realty buyers.
Prominent Real Estate Industry professionals comprising of Mr. C Prabhakar Rao, President TBF (Telangana Builders Federation); Mr. Abhishek Chanda, Director, Vasavi Constructions, Mr. Bala Vinod Sudam – Member Real Estate Committee FICCI Telangana and Mr. Avinash Khanapur, Mahati Market Essentialz interacted regarding the Real Estate Market in Hyderabad and its growing potential. The discussion focused on the Real Estate Industry of Hyderabad, how it was during the year of pandemic – 2020 and its projection for 2021 & Beyond.
The event will witness the interaction between the industry professionals on the topic ‘Real Estate 2020 & Beyond’ in Hyderabad. The experts also spoke about the exhibition industry as such, which has brought in major players to the Hyderabad market. The real estate industry expositions by prominent organizations were appreciated and the upcoming the first of its kind & the biggest ‘Realty Connex’ was termed as one of the important aspects of Hyderabad real estate market for the future projects, set to be held from 5th to 7th February, 2021 at HICC-Novotel, Hyderabad.
Realty Connex is being organized by Mahati Market Essentialz, an organisation which has created one of the most innovative virtual exhibition platforms and has been instrumental in hosting business conferences, workshops, events and team interactions, exhibitions across the globe.
Realty Connex is all set to revolutionise the exhibition & expos segment pan India, the exhibition considering the dual platform will be able to connect audience both physically & virtually, a segment which guarantees a better footfalls, better sales, better connectivity and better interface between real estate firms & their potential customers, a unique initiative by Mahati Market Essentialz, one of the pioneers in the nation to create a unique platform for Virtual Expos during the lockdown which has helped umpteen number of companies, organizations, associations, etc. to organize important conferences, meets, workshops, expos & employee engagement programs.
Speaking on the occasion, Avinash Khanapur from Mahati Market Essentialz said, “our success on the virtual platform and our experience of conducting physical exhibition got us to amalgamate the most happening industry – real estate - in physical & virtual platform, making ‘Realty Connex’ the first of its kind hybrid exhibition in the country. The Expo will with ease facilitate interaction, communication, presentation of B2B & B2C customers with the participating brands. The Physical Expo is being organized with full adherence to Safety Norms as per MoHA Guidelines.
Mahati Market Essentialz & Exposim have executed unique projects successfully for their clients including Uttar Pradesh Distillery Association (Upda), Business Network International (Bni) Chhattisgarh Region, Kanpur Region, M/S. Gandhi Cooperative Bank, M/S. Peoples Credit Society (Pmaccs), Nasscom Association, Institute Of Company Secretaries Of India (Icsi Org.), Phd Chambers Association, Indian Railways Retired Federation (Airraf), Union Bank Of India (Ubi), Kohinoor Business Expo, to name a few.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Aditya Kumar, the youngest founder of poetry platform, ‘Shayari Ki Diary’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evincepub Publishing House - Traditional publishing in vogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know why Dinesh Desai, Youth Leader, BJP is the pride of Maldhari community
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asha Confectionery: A successful business that focuses on ethics and quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Niki unlocks Bharat's internet economy averaging 52 transactions per household
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancer pain: one of the greatest cancer fears
- Pain due to cancer is often more devastating than the disease itself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GL Bajaj gets 1100 plus placement offers beating the Covid-19 turbulence
- GL Bajaj has secured 1100 plus placements for the Batch 2021 in the first round of placement that ended on 31st December, 2020. The Top 6 - HCL, Cognizant, Capgemini, Birlasoft Accenture and TCS are among the top recruiters. It is the highest placement in any engineering college (Pvt.) under AKT, Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai-based Indian-Turkish Duo Vivek Nambiar & Tuanna Gurdal are winning hearts
- With the release of ‘Tak Mera Jalwa’, Vivek and Tuanna usher in a New year with more promising works and music to enchant the world in the days to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Shastri is always in pursuit of excellence
- All you need to know about the India-born Dubai-based model & fashion Influencer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay Rai builds successful online businesses, offers insights for making it big
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know Sankalp Yadav, the new face of India in the digital world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside the Diplomat Mind: Producer Ashwani Kumar announces his first web series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noratram Loroli, founder of Ambedkarite People’s Voice, wants to bring change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Nishit Sangwan shares crucial steps to grow a business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keeping India alive in the UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox