Reasons to buy a health insurance before you turn 30

There is a common misconception among the youth that health insurance is for older people. However, the truth is that medical emergencies come without any warning. As a healthy twenty-something individual, you may feel that health insurance is an unnecessary expense for you. But, the truth is, this is the right time to take pragmatic decisions and start planning your future.

In your twenties, as you build your career, make sure you give equal importance to your health, which is why it is advisable to get a health insurance. While it may seem like an additional expense, medical insurance is the most crucial investment to secure your future. Read on to find some amazing benefits of buying a health cover before your 30th birthday.

Importance of Health Insurance

Health insurance covers the cost of your medical needs including surgical expenses. As the cost of healthcare is rapidly increasing, small medical procedures or even injuries can cost you a hefty sum. Moreover, with old age, health conditions and diseases come knocking and without insurance, they can drain all your savings.

Therefore, if medically insured, you don’t have to worry about the financial load of health emergencies. Your insurance company will reimburse the expenses and save you from burning a hole in your pocket in exchange for an annual premium.

Here are some clear benefits you can avail if you buy a health plan before turning 30:

1. Low premium charges

The premium charges are dependent on your age and can become steeper after you turn 30. So, if you buy a health plan at 25 when you are fit and healthy, you can easily get a lower premium rate. This is the age when you don’t have critical ailments and can get covered at a rate as low as ₹5000. Thus, buying health insurance in your twenties is a great way to get the cheapest premium rate.

2. Waiting periods

When you apply for health insurance, the insurance provider declares multiple waiting periods for different ailments such as cataract, arthritis and more. During the waiting period, you cannot make any claims even in the case of an emergency. Hence, buying medical insurance when you are younger would exhaust most of the waiting periods, allowing you to claim all the benefits.

3. Your workplace insurance may be insufficient

While a lot of organizations offer health insurance, it may not be sufficient in case of unforeseen events. There may be instances of job loss or a job switch to start your own business. A medical emergency in such a scenario will lead to unnecessary stress and monetary loss. This is why you need to choose a separate health insurance. Choosing your own medical policy will help you get a higher sum and protect you against high medical expenses in case of a major illness or accident. In addition, customers who get a health insurance in their 20s can also avail maternity benefits and complete the requisite waiting period before starting a family.

4. Lifestyle changes

With rising pollution levels, financial concerns and hectic schedules, health has become an important issue. The number of physical and mental ailments affecting the younger population has increased considerably in the past few years making them vulnerable. This means there is a bigger need for health insurance today than there was before.

Bottom line

If you are wondering what the right age to buy medical insurance is, the answer is the sooner, the better. Health insurance at any age is not a luxury and must be viewed as a necessity. A comprehensive medical plan can cover a variety of expenses and services and provide financial security.

So, instead of waiting for old age, it is better to secure your future today and be prepared. After all, during a health emergency, your whole focus should be on recovery and not the medical bill.