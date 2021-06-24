Reasons to take a health insurance before turning 30

The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that ‘health is the most precious commodity on earth; and indeed it is. Hence, it’s wise to secure our health with the right health insurance plan at the right time. Like we pro-actively secure our homes and vehicles with timely insurance policies, it is best to insure our health as well.

It is better to opt for health insurance early in life, instead of waiting for health issues to set in.

Benefits of getting Health Insurance before turning 30

There is a misconception that health insurance is only required when you are older and have multiple health issues. However, health problems can affect an individual at any age, and the earlier insurance is taken the better. In fact, with age, and in case of health conditions cropping up, you may also not have the ability to purchase insurance. The smart thing to do is to factor in the cost of an all-inclusive medical insurance plan as an integral, non-negotiable investment in your financial planning.

At Bajaj Finance, we believe that starting early with a good health insurance cover by the age of 30 is a financially correct thing to do as it will help you stay appropriately covered for any unexpected medical expenses.

Here are the benefits of opting for a health insurance plan at an early age:

Get higher coverage at a lower premium

The lower the applicant's age, the lesser the premium for a health policy, unless there is a pre-existing, genetic or chronic illness. Starting early gives you the benefit of choosing a comprehensive policy at an affordable premium rate.

Complete waiting periods in good health

The waiting period is the time between buying a health insurance policy and the activation of the insurance benefits. All health insurance companies have a waiting period for various ailments when you buy a policy from them. This period ranges from 30 to 90 days and for pre-existing diseases, ENT disorder, hernia or bariatric surgery and others, the waiting period can be applicable between 2-4 years.

When buying a policy at a younger age, it will be hassle-free to manage the waiting time without any imminent health issues.

Lifestyle changes

As we age, the chances of lifestyle-induced health problems are more likely to crop up. Thus, buying a health insurance policy in your late 40s will cost you more and give you a less comprehensive plan.

Amid lifestyle changes, evolving medical treatments and their costs, it is wise to choose a plan that keeps you well-covered for any medical contingencies. Bajaj Allianz Health Guard Insurance Plan offered by Bajaj Finance covers all kinds of treatment expenses including Ayurveda, Homeopathy among others. It also covers maternity expenses and your child’s health, making it advantageous to buy the policy early.

Lower rejection rates

Getting a health insurance policy at a young age when you don't have any existing medical issues means that there is very little chance for your policy to be rejected. You can buy a comprehensive Bajaj Allianz Global Personal Guard Policy offered by Bajaj Finance that enables lifetime renewable option and helps you secure your health for the rest of your life.

Employer/employee insurance may not be enough

Most people think that they can rely on the group or employee health insurance policy provided by their company. But the medical insurance offered by any company to its employees is generally a basic plan that covers only select treatments and facilities. In case of hospitalisation, you will require a more inclusive plan to cover all expenses. Also, in case you choose to move out of the organisation, the cover is discontinued.

Hence, to cover your additional health needs, you can opt for top-up health plans that provide coverage over and above your existing health plan. Make a smart choice and enhance your current health plan with Bajaj Allianz Extra Care Plus Plan offered by Bajaj Finance to avail additional benefits.

There are many advantages of buying a personal or family health insurance policy at a young age. The most crucial factor to remember is that when you take a policy before 30, in the prime of your health, you are operating from the point of advantage. You are likely to get the best possible options to choose from.

Start a legacy for your family and generations to come by protecting their health with Bajaj Finance. Choose from a wide range of health insurance products offered by Bajaj Finance

that specifically cater to the varied needs of all customers, along with upgrades and add-on benefit covers.

Secure your and your family’s health as early in life as possible and stay prepared for any unforeseen health emergency.

