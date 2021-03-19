IND USA
Dr Sohel Ahmed
Dr Sohel Ahmed
brand post

Recastlabs.com: Your all-in-one beauty solutions consultant!

Dr Sohel Ahmed, Founder of Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited, in an exclusive interview will talk about Skin Problems and Solutions researched and manufactured in house.
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Recastlabs.com, is working on developing and promoting products that offer optimum benefits.
Recastlabs.com, is working on developing and promoting products that offer optimum benefits.

Dr Sohel Ahmed, Founder of Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited, in an exclusive interview will talk about Skin Problems and Solutions researched and manufactured in house.

Q What does it takes to be one of the successful Haircare, Skin care and beauty care market place in India

All the skincare, haircare and beauty care revolves around the most common concerns one faces; Pigmentation, Acne, Ageing, Dandruff, Hairloss.

For any product to work effectively, the cause of concern is to be understood first and then it has to work towards addressing it in such a way that maximum results are attained upon dedicated application.

We, at Recastlabs.com, completely understand the problems, work on developing and promoting products that work multi-facedly and offer optimum benefits.

It has been our desire to offer the products that are safe, effective and offer clear and distinctive results.

In Recastlabs.com, the in- house dermatologists/ cosmetologists would help the users to understand their skin type, help prepare a routine that suits them best and also suggest effective and efficient solutions.
In Recastlabs.com, the in- house dermatologists/ cosmetologists would help the users to understand their skin type, help prepare a routine that suits them best and also suggest effective and efficient solutions.

Q. What are the benefits of in-house Dermatologist and Cosmetologist?

Most of the times customers end up choosing a product that does not suit their skin or address the concern. Users are also not aware of the routine they need to follow in order to maintain a healthy skin or hair. Skin Care requirements are very subjective.

In Recastlabs.com, the in- house dermatologists/ cosmetologists would help the users to understand their skin type, help prepare a routine that suits them best and also suggest effective and efficient solutions.

Users can reach the Dermatologist / cosmetologist on these numbers +91 7997241870, +91 6300030439

Q What are today's customers expectation from Haircare, Skin Care and Beautycare products?

Customers today are after products that offer genuine visible results without the use of harsh chemicals, sulphates and all other nasties that go into the product and mostly non fragrant/minimal fragrance.

Q What are today's customers expectation from Haircare, Skin Care and Beautycare products

Customers today are after products that offer genuine visible results without the use of harsh chemicals, sulphates and all other nasties that go into the product and mostly non fragrant/minimal fragrance.

Q Who are Recast Labs customers what they are looking for in Skincare?

Recastlabs.com customers looks for serious skincare solutions that are effective and safe.

Recastlabs.com works towards giving a clear, healthy and flawless skin. Recastlabs solutions keeps your skin health from inside and outside

Q Please tell us about Recast Skin Care Range

Recastlabs skincare range targets most common concerns of the skin: Acne Pigmentation and Aging. Recastlabs offers concentrated serums to address all these concerns effectively.

These concentrated Serums, penetrate deep into the skin and works towards restoring the skin.

Q What does it takes to be one of the successful Haircare, Skin care and Beauty care market place in India?

Recastlabs desires and passion to offer skin, hair and beauty solutions. Extensive Research on the concern, Innovation and Effectiveness of the product.

Q How Recast Hyaluronic Acid Serum helps in skin care?

Recast Hyaluronic Acid Serum is the best moisture booster that can be added to regular skincare routine.

Pure hyaluronic acid helps in replenishing skin with moisture, smoothing wrinkles on long run and works as an effective anti-aging active mental for daily use. It is a fragrance free, non comedogenic product meant for all skin types.

Q What are different kind of skin problems frequently faced by the customers?

Pigmentation, Acne, Ageing, Hair loss, Dandruff

Q What are the solutions of different skin problems from Recast Labs?

Recastlabs has wide range of products for all these type of problems.

• Recast Glycocast AHA-BHA peeling solution,all in one product which can be used for all the common skin care problems, this works for Pigmentation, Acne and Ageing.

• Recast Vitamin C Serum, the top selling product for ageing, skin brightening

• Recast Acne Serum with Niacinamide 10% and Capryloyl glycine for acne.

• Recast Restoring serum, a multipeptide skincare dedicated for ageing.

Q What is Recast Irem Advanced Skin Care?

Recast Irem is an advanced skin care brand that covers complete skin and hair range of products meant for home use.

Q How can oil production in the skin can be reduced by using Recast Skin Range?

Recast Facial Toner with Glycolic 10% penetrates deep into pores, clears pore blockages and minimizes the appearance of pores, this also gently exfoliates the skin to reveal a healthy skin.

Q Which Recast product helps in getting rid of acne and brown sun spots?

Recast Acne serum with Niacinamide 10% works effectively for acne and brown spots and it can be incorporated in your daily skin care routine. Users looking for a milder version, Recastlabs offers Recast Acne serum with Niacinamide 5%.

Q Which one is the most reliable Anti-Ageing product?

Recast Restoring Multipeptide Serum is the best one can opt for fighting the signs of aging. This contains a blend of peptides that stimulate collagen production, reduce wrinkle depth and improvise the texture of skin.

Q What is the best way to handle sensitive skin?

Choose the right product for your skin and make sure your product is free of harsh chemicals, parabens, sulphates, fragrances. If you are using exfoliants or any other product with strong acids, make sure you do a patch testing before use and start with a low dose before going for a strong one.

Q Which one is the best seller in Recast Skin Care range?

Recast Vitamin C Serum has always been the best seller since 7 years now followed with Recast Hyaluronic and Recast Acne Serum.

Q How can breaking out of the skin can be stopped?

Gentle yet effective cleansing of skin followed with a Recast toner and Recast Acne serum would help the skin from break outs .

Q What is the most important for skincare routine?

Cleansing, Toning, Moisturizing are the three steps every person has to follow.

Anytime, the best anti aging product would be your moisturizer. It helps in addressing the water loss and oil loss from the skin.

