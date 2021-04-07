Recode Studios: An E-commerce platform bringing cosmetics at your doorstep

Recode has come to the rescue of those much needed face glows and that instant party like look which makes you irresistible to the charms of the naked eye. Get easy access to their products with an instant click on their app ‘Recode Studios’ to shine in your truest form and get that fabulous face lift. The brand offers amazing opportunities to everyone irrespective of their location by presenting an e-commerce platform that combines products from various other brands .

The brand features amazing collaborative collections by experts such as the Glitters collection by Richa Dave, Makeup must-haves by Atul Chauhan, Highlighters and more by Chandani Giridhar and Luxury skin care collections by Merle herbs, Riyo herbs and a Skincare wellness collection by KleenOWipes. It is now moving forward to the world of e- commerce by inviting various brands to sell their products on the official website and the application of Recode which will help its customers to shop their favourite products at a one stop station.

It’s time to turn your glam on and reflect sophistication wearing Recode U.S.A. Offering striking unique shades of Shimmer blue, Pink and Orange, Recode is the first brand to launch Matte Neon eyeliners in India for those who love to make a bold statement with their makeup. They also offer the dual benefit of two products in one with their Kajal cum eyeliner range.

The Selfie-Matte lip cream is a must have to up your selfie game on the gram, crafted to help your lips achieve the perfect pout not just in real life but on those must-have reels. This product is available in 24 different shades to ensure that your no filter pictures are as flawless and gorgeous as you want them to be.

Their Nail Lacquer collection features options in matte and gel having a colour variety of sober and nude to the bright variants that pop out. But it is their ‘Glitterati’ and ‘Party like a Star’ collections that set them apart as a brand that offers trending design choices at the most affordable price range.

Their base mattifying primer and the face oils which include Rose Gold Beauty Oil, Jojoba Oil, and Moroccan Argan Oil are the hottest selling products, and with good reason - these luxury skin care products are usually priced at a range that makes them a difficult purchase for most, but at Recode their optimum balance of quality and cost is of utmost importance.

What also stands out for Recode are their thoughtful Red and Maroon liquid Sindoor sticks, an easy-to-use product for the global Indian woman to have that touch of the aesthetic culture. The products glorify a woman’s image who is all set to take over the world while staying true to her roots.

Recode is a passion project for their founders, who decided to take their love for makeup and beauty one step forward and create products that offer the quality and variety from the best international brands at a price range that helps them turn into a household name.

An Indian brand, that offers world class makeup and skincare products at a price range that lets you experiment and shop for as many products as possible in all the colour variants that you love – what more could a beauty connoisseur ask for! Shop now on their website or on Amazon.

To get detailed information about the brand’s products, download the application of Recode Studios and make purchases from an easy source. Download the application on Android and IOS for additional benefits.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.



