Record Holder Krishna Choudhary: Man of Steel

Krishna Choudhary, famously known as KC Complete Fighter, is a three-time world Record Holder and International Body Transformation Specialist. He is a certified Sports Nutritionist and has trained thousands of people worldwide.

Born in Dhaulpur, Rajasthan, this 21-year-old is a digital entrepreneur and owner of KC Complete Fitness. KC finished his schooling at Cambridge Court High School, Jaipur and graduated from Mahaveer College of Commerce, Jaipur. He started practising Martial Arts in 8th grade. He worked hard to get to where he is today. He struggled a lot during his Early Stages, but his family was always supportive of him.

His father, Mr Nihal Sigh Choudhary is a Businessman and his mother, Mrs Meera Devi, is a housewife. He has two siblings, a sister Rekha Sigh and a brother Pawan Choudhary, a fitness trainer. KC Complete Fitness is an international fitness guide. Krishna Choudhary is a martial arts and self-defence expert who holds a world record for crushing 15 beer cans with his elbow in a minute and crushing 73 cans with his feet. He started a campaign called “Wonderwomen by KC” to train girls about the techniques of self-defence. He says, “I believe that girls are not any less strong than boys. All they need is the right technique to protect themselves from any unfortunate circumstances.”

He has trained more than 5000 girls of different schools and colleges for free of cost and aims to serve society in the same manner in the long term. He also trains girls in his gym “KC Complete Fitness” for free. He has won many awards and medals for his fitness and strength. A Gold Medal in International MMA Championship, Gold Medal in South Asian Kick-Boxing Championship, National Gold Medalist in Karate, Taekwondo, and Thai-Boxing, and the list goes on.

In the future, KC wants to continue training as many people as possible and carry on the traditional and scientific knowledge he has for improving fitness around the globe. KC’s message to newcomers, “Never Give Up, and You will Succeed.” He is a social media influencer with more than 52k followers on Instagram.

