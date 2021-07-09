Recovery after piles laser surgery - Tips and what to expect

Technological advancements in every field intend to reduce human efforts. With constant modifications, people have come a long way in surgical healthcare too. One such outcome of technological improvements is laser surgical treatment, which is non-invasive, inflicts no blood loss or pain in the patient, and guarantees quicker recovery than any other existing surgical procedure.

In laser surgery for piles or hemorrhoids, a laser beam is used to burn and shrink the hemorrhoids, which are swollen and inflamed anal tissues. The surgeon focuses a narrow beam of light on the tissues, disrupts the blood flow in the tissues, and allows the tissues to fall off. The procedure is not invasive in nature and causes no bleeding or pain. Laser surgery for piles is usually performed as a daycare procedure where the patient can be discharged within 24 hours. The recovery after the surgery is generally short and effortless.

Anyone who is recommended laser surgery for piles would obviously want to know what follows after the surgery and how to recover well while being in the best of their health.

What to expect after piles laser surgery

After removing the hemorrhoids, the patient will be shifted to a recovery room where the vitals would be monitored. The patient would be kept under observation until the anesthesia wears off, the patient breathes freely, and the vitals are back to normal. Once the effects of the anesthesia wear off, the patient may experience slight discomfort and pain sensation that is likely to be very, very minimal.

The surgical site would be tender after the surgery. The anorectal surgeon would give you medications to make sure you are at ease and rest appropriately without feeling the pain. To help soothe the pain, the doctor ideally recommends taking sitz baths.

With laser piles treatment, a patient can resume regular work-life with just two or three days of rest, provided he or she does not have an underlying health condition that does not alter the post-surgical outcomes.

After the laser surgery for piles removal, you will be allowed to go home either the same day or the next. You would not require too much for pain management. If the pain becomes too much for you to bear, you may take a painkiller with the doctor's recommendation.

Bowel movements after surgery for piles removal may take some time to get normal. While passing the stool, you may also experience a slight burning sensation in the anal area. Talk to your proctologists and discuss if you may need stool softeners.

Recovery tips after laser piles surgery

There may be drops of blood along with your stool or on the wipe tissue paper. Don't panic! There's usually nothing much to be worried about recovering after laser surgery for piles.

Keep your anal area dry and clean. Each time you pass a bowel movement, either take a shower or a sitz bath. You can also clean the area with wet tissues but avoid excessive wiping. You may also use baby wipes to clean the bottom. Be gentle while doing so.

You may experience discharge containing mucous for a few days after the surgery. It may wet your undergarments. So, to prevent this, you may wear an adult diaper or a sanitary napkin.

Ease your physical activities for a few days until you feel completely fine. Avoid lifting or pulling weights or indulging in strenuous physical activities for at least two weeks. Don't go sedentary; keep moving and walking; just don't exert too much pressure on the body.

Eat a fiber-rich diet and drink enough water. The key to recovery after piles surgery or prevention of piles is to ease your bowel movement. Foods rich in fiber can provide maximum aid in this. Don't dehydrate your body. Drink plenty of water and healthy fluids to ease your bowel movements.

Keep a check on what you eat. Cut down on junks, spicy and oily foods for a few days. Consuming any of these may alter the bowel movements, make you constipated, which can worsen your condition, or may cause diarrhea which is not healthy for your piles recovery process.

A Senior Proctologist working with Pristyn Care says, “Laser piles treatment is nothing short of a revolutionary treatment procedure. It has enabled people to get treated for anorectal disease without any hassle. The recovery that took months with conventional treatments now happens within a week. While trusting technological benefits, it should not be ignored that the outcome of every treatment largely depends on what the patient does to ensure the best healing. With laser surgery, a person is just halfway through the treatment; the rest of the cure depends on individual care and precautions. And that goes for all.”

