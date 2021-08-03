Recruitment Mantra brings new era to solve manpower hiring needs

As per today's market scenario many entrepreneurs are coming up with their unique ideas to start-up a new company in digital India. To do so they need some organised and talented manpower. Such manpower can be true assets for a company. A team of skilled and talented manpower can built a strong base for a start-up firm which can enable them to grow rapidly in future.

In this regard, Recruitment Mantra's unique campaign of "hire employees at 999/- only" can undoubtedly help them a lot. Recruiting proper skilled and talented manpower is very challenging for these start-up firms as they need to control their budget first. Recruitment Mantra will assist them by providing manpower, as per their requirement against Rs.999/- only. This campaign will save lots of expenses of these firms for hiring manpower like internal recruitment and Hr team, portal expenses and other advertisement costs.

Their in-house team provides expertise on all aspects of recruitment and retention ranging from creative development, traditional and digital media advertising, national and local outreach, and information technology solutions.

In addition to that, Recruitment Mantra has further changed the concept of bio-data by launching Digital CV and Live CV. With the help of these two, a proper image of a job seeker may be created, as the previous concept of sending a soft copy version of their CV or Bio-Data is no longer required. These products can demonstrate a candidate's profile thoroughly to an employer without their presence for a physical interview.

"It's a new era for all start-up firms for hiring manpower at a pocket friendly budget in India for the first time" as told by Mr. Arghya Sarkar, CEO of Recruitment Mantra. Mr Arghya Sarkar is a very young and dynamic entrepreneur who has started his career at a very young age of 18. He is exceptionally successful in multiple fields including recruitment, hr consulting, brand management and image consulting.

He is also associated with Iapetus Coach De Vie Pvt Ltd as a Managing Director. This organisation is one of the fast growing start up businesses in the field of image consulting.

As per Mr Sarkar 25% profit from this campaign will be used for charitable purposes for those needy children who suffered the most during this pandemic.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.