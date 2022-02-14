Redefining Clothing: One trend at a time

Fashion is an ever-evolving industry that has seen consistent movement in trends, but what most of these trends have in common are that they challenge the consumer to step outside of their comfort zone. However, since the pandemic outbreak, there has been an interesting shift. The lockdown witnessed individuals opting to find comfort in fashion instead of the previously preferred impeccable uncomfortable clothes. This was not a sudden shift, but a gradual one as the world adjusted to living in these unprecedented times and working from home with all its comfort.

As the world gradually but surely inches towards the new normal with workplaces opening up, one can witness newer trends in 2022 that are now an amalgamation of fashion-forward trends and comfort.

Starting from the principle that confinement and teleworking have changed the way one dresses, this period was perhaps the most innovative yet subtle movement in fashion history. And one would not be able to truly relate to this feeling of wanting to simply be comfortable unless they had lived during the pandemic.

This new apparel category of ‘comfort’ can be worn both outside and inside, making it a better choice for the environment and creating less waste. It was one of the most in-demand commodities in 2020 and 2021. For instance, who hasn’t heard of the hype surrounding a comfy set of sweatshirts and joggers? Or sports shoes being replaced with sliders and casual footwear?

As the world gradually but surely inches towards the new normal with workplaces opening up, one can witness newer trends in 2022 that are now an amalgamation of fashion-forward trends and comfort. This means that the upcoming summer is predicted to witness a lot of consumers stepping out and rediscovering more casual and semi-formal wear as they aim to dress the part for social dinners and even work events.

Celio SS’22 Collection has soft touch Denim which as the name suggests feels soft to touch and just as light, to wear.

With the transition to the new normal on its way, internationally acclaimed French menswear brand Celio renowned for its avant-garde and sartorial fashion trends for men has to be the first stop for every au courant man. Keeping comfort and style at the heart of its designs, Celio welcomes as a part of its SS’22 Collection soft touch Denim which as the name suggests feels soft to touch and just as light, to wear. The collection is also set to include 100% linen shirts, polos and tees, air-light denim, the 24-hour pants and athleisure wear among several other styles that are perfect to add the much-needed oomph to your daily indoor and outdoor wear!

To know more, click here!