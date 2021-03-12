IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Redefining communication strategies for businesses: Udit Pathak of Media Mantra
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
brand post

Redefining communication strategies for businesses: Udit Pathak of Media Mantra

Currently considered as the second fastest-growing Public Relations agency in Asia is working with a vision to eventually work at a global level.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:55 PM IST

The communication professional-cum-entrepreneur, Udit Pathak, is currently heading one of the prominent independent PR and integrated communications firms in India, Media Mantra. However, behind ‘the leading firm’ tag lies various hidden challenges and troubles that were tactfully tackled by him and his team.

Thriving with an aim to deliver high-end communication solutions to their clients, Media Mantra is recognized for its remarkable growth from the grass-root level. It is known for its expertise in client servicing, media relations, and premium content provision. Headquartered in Gurugram, it has branch offices across Mumbai and Bangalore. One of the leading creative PR firms, it provides a myriad of services ranging from image management, crisis management, press release management, Digital PR, social media management, Public Affairs along with content creation.

It is known as the 9th fastest growing PR firm across the globe and the 2nd Fastest growing PR firm in Asia. While the journey was initially challenging, 8 plus years later, it is now counted as one of the leading PR firms and is also an award-winning communications firm.

It all started when Udit was just about to initiate his career! He belonged from a business family and hence envisioned having his own venture. However, before taking this step, he decided to work with key media firms to gather the relevant industry experience. While he was satisfactorily doing so, once he started his family, he thought this was a ‘now or never’ kind of situation.

He pushed himself and kick-started the preparations for setting up his PR firm in full swing. Udit worked consistently and persistently along with the support of his spouse, Pooja Pathak with an aim to launch their PR venture. The outcome of this hard work was the inception of Media Mantra.

Right from creating a place for itself in the industry to getting clients on board, to recruiting the right talent and maintaining the team along with building the image of the company, the firm that was once a start-up, has now had a good run in the communications industry. It is presently helping other start-ups in establishing and refurbishing their communication strategies.

Sharing about his roller-coaster ride, Udit Pathak, Director, Media Mantra, says ‘’Switching from a well-settled job to start my venture was indeed a risky decision. But 8 years later, now that I have had a successful run, I am glad the entrepreneurial streak in me guided on the right path. Of course, we had to face a lot of struggles but I am elated that we were able to surpass all of them. The journey from being a start-up venture to now being counted as one of the leading PR and fastest-growing communication firms gives me immense pride and joy. I am grateful to have a supportive spouse and a hard-working team who have made Media Mantra a success. All I hope is that we continue to provide the best of the communication strategies to our clients and keep on climbing the ladder of success.’’

Media Mantra has been recognized for its dedicated efforts and state-of-the-art communication solutions. It has various awards and accolades under its name for providing PR services to its clients. It was just recently that the firm was facilitated with the best mid-sized PR Consultancy of the year, specialized consultancy of the year in the start-up's category, and 9th fastest growing PR firm in the world.

Through his vast and diverse experience, Udit assists start-ups and brands to build and redefine their communication strategies and helps them achieve their business objectives. Under his guidance and assistance, Media Mantra has helped various ventures successfully cover their journey from that of a start-up to a brand.

The brand extends its services beyond traditional PR. Through the words of Udit along with the brand’s functioning, Media Mantra wishes to propagate the message that Public Relations is not just limited to having good media relations in place. PR is a broad concept and encompasses various processes of which media relations is just one of the important elements.

Media Mantra's long-term vision is to work at the global level. To do so, it is focusing on optimal utilization of the expertise of its team to design noteworthy communications campaigns for their clients.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
brand post

Redefining communication strategies for businesses: Udit Pathak of Media Mantra

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Currently considered as the second fastest-growing Public Relations agency in Asia is working with a vision to eventually work at a global level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
brand post

DigiBank ASIA, Xebia forge partnership for launch of digital bank UNO

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:17 PM IST
UNO is Digibank ASIA's neo banking brand for a license-based as well as over-the-top digital banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eminent santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had inaugurated the walk.
Eminent santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had inaugurated the walk.
brand post

AGF's walk organised on World Kidney Day

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
A virtual walkathon has been organised and many people are participating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nandan Jha
Nandan Jha
brand post

Nandan Jha is turning dreams to reality with his film institute, Placing Dreams

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Placing Dreams is a premium film institute that offers great opportunities to all those who wish to be a part of the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Symbol from NEM
Symbol from NEM
brand post

Symbol from NEM, the next-generation enterprise-grade blockchain platform

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • It also permits the creation of specialized digital assets, going beyond tokens to represent shares of stock, signatures, votes, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or other currencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well.
Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well.
brand post

Paralysed dogs will walk again in Dog Home Foundation, say Kuldeep & Dhaval

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Keeping the society structure and brutal behaviour in mind, Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji opened this foundation to spread awareness about the street dogs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Manjunath
Dr. Manjunath
brand post

Psychologist Dr. Manjunath empowers professionals on the power of reading

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • His marketing strategies and content both are unique.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Umaira Habib at an award function
Umaira Habib at an award function
brand post

Umaira Habib is setting benchmarks in industry with her startup ‘Honey n Beaute'

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Mother of two kids Umaira Habib who has made a remarkable name for herself and her firm, Honey n Beaute in the the beauty and personal care industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grammarly
Grammarly
brand post

7 Reasons to choose Grammarly for premium writing

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • This tool has the capability of artificial intelligence technology built-in by which it can understand the context and provide various suggestions and corrections in the document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikita Kalra
Nikita Kalra
brand post

The therapeutic baker Nikita Kalra, makes her dream true, via ‘Baking Tales’

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • Nikita recently made her dreams come true as she launched her own bakery ‘Baking Tales’, based in Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Big boss fame Pavitra Punia , Nora Fatehi with Puneet Narang Managing Director of Big Daddy casino.
Big boss fame Pavitra Punia , Nora Fatehi with Puneet Narang Managing Director of Big Daddy casino.
brand post

Nora Fatehi, Pavitra Punia raise temperature at Asia's largest floating casino

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The celebration that began on 25th February made it an extended weekend of exhilarating entertainment in which the pièce de résistance was undoubtedly the sensational performance of Nora Fatehi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishal Upadhyay
Vishal Upadhyay
brand post

G I Bazar- An initiative to help support PM Modi's Digital India Campaign

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Founded by Vishal Upadhyay, G I Bazar has the motive to provide an online platform to small businessmen to make their business visible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dilraj Singh Nandha
Dilraj Singh Nandha
brand post

Dilraj Singh Nandha’s song, Titliaaan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Titliaaan is one-of-its-kind heartbreaking number starring Sargun Mehta and Harrdy Sandhu. The song is penned by Jaani and sung in the soulful voice of Afsana Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WTI is a platform ‘by the influencer, for the influencer and of the influencer’.
WTI is a platform ‘by the influencer, for the influencer and of the influencer’.
brand post

We The Influencers to launch its merchandise on March 14

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:31 PM IST
An e-commerce platform for the trendsetters of today
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashmita Biswas
Ashmita Biswas
brand post

Ashmita Biswas: A talented ballet artist, dancing her way to her dreams

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Ashmita Biswas trained herself in Indian classical and creative dancing from the age of 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP