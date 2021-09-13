Regan Dadu a director who has spark to hit market in Punjab music industry

A milestone accomplished in a short period of more than 100 Hit Songs as a Director, 250 Music Videos as a Cinematographer with a difference and Almost all-stars of Punjab worked with, is a tremendous amazing journey of Regan Dadu. Hailing from Barnala, Punjab Regan Dadu a versatile cinematic sensation of Punjab industry is a wonderful story of a guy who started working as an editor in 1999 and acquired experience and excellence within no time adding successful baggage of more than fifty short movies and more than one thousand music videos in ten years as an editor in small-town Barnala Punjab.

The creative journey became more vivid when Regan Dadu decided to step into the world of camera and here the first camera (JVC HM 700) who triggered a new turn in the carrier and demand starts increasing desp of having a lot of challenges in the Punjab industry when the industry was also achieving its acclimation globally. Challenge was not only to find work but also to showcase cinematic excellence simultaneously as a new filmmaker so that contemporary directors will trust workability and cinematic intelligence id Regan, here the challenge was supported by the ew divided camera of the updated version named Sony FS700 HD camera around 2016.

Art and technology combined can create miracles and shadow out the aridity and so the panorama becomes splendid that the public loves. It is the same thing that happened with Regan being a talented cinematographer and having modern high-tech equipment that time was approached by renowned directors like Arvinder khaira, Taaj, jashan Narah, Parmish Verma, B2Gether Pros and others to work with and here the journey of a cinematographer started.

But the passion inside couldn’t stop Regan to step ahead in the world where camera role and action command could be handled by a single person which is a rare case in any industry. Regan while speaking told that as a cinematographer you have to pick up Director's vision and reach his demands so sometimes you cannot completely fulfil his expectation because imagination cannot be drawn fully but when you are as a cinematographer and a director you create more magic the frame you thing that story you plan can be executed nicely.

In 2007 finally, Regan Dadu stepped into the world of direction and within no time attained a great milestone of more than 200 music videos as a director working with top-rated Punjabi stars including Nikk, Karan Aujla, Deep Jandu, R Nait, Mankirat Aulakh, Deep Karan, Dilreet Dhillon, Gulam jugni, Rox A, Harvi and others giving Hits like Yaari by Nikk, Teri Naar By Nikk, Nakhre Tare, Kash by Gulam jugni, Miss you by Deep Karan, Nakhre tare by Nikk, Acha ve Acha by Nikk, Deal by Harvi, Bacheye wangu by Rox A, Anni Dya Mzaak Ae By Whistle, Addiyan By Shivankur, Yaar by Kaymcee, Kalli Behke by Kunal Wason, Ki Kita by Bismil are top ten super hit songs as a director.

Wonder guy is now a day creating magic in Kashmir capturing meadows and lakes, peace and beauty of paradise. Song by Nikk has 294 million views on YouTube, Teri Naar 146 and Kaash has 133 million views. The beautiful story is an inspiration and Regan Dadu is not a brand but an icon in Punjab Music Industry.



