Rehnuma Khan: Creator of Khushi cream which gives natural glow & shine to skin

Looking beautiful is a dream of almost every person, especially women and youngsters and in the modern times, there are many cosmetics companies in the market which assure that their products will not only make people look pretty but also increase the quality of their skin. However, the reality is that most of the companies exaggerate about their products in order to increase their sales and the products they sell are of not much help in enhancing the beauty of a person.

Rehnuma Khan, the beautiful and sober girl from Mumbai who is in her mid-twenties, has come up with a great and genuine solution for those who want to look beautiful and want to get rid of skin problems. Rehnuma Khan hails from a normal middle class family and from a very young age, she has been quite passionate about makeup. She always tried new things related to makeup as she wanted to learn and enhance her knowledge and skills. She followed few celebrities and icons and wished to become like them but her inspiration is gorgeous Bolllywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan whom she follows religiously. In fact if truth be told, Rehnuma’s fashion sense and styling are highly influenced by Kareena and there are also some similarities between the actress and the makeup artist.

Shahnaz Husain has created a number of wonderful products and now it’s Rehnuma Khan who is all set to bring a revolution in this field. She is creating effective and superb products that are a mixture of a lot of things. These products are suitable for both males and females and work wonders on all types of skin.

While doing makeup of other girls, Rehnuma realized that the skin quality of many is quite degraded and makeup becomes a necessity in order to hide the scars and patches on their faces. She knew the importance of looking beautiful, especially for girls, but she wanted them to look gorgeous naturally and not with the help of makeup products. It was then Rehnuma Khan thought of creating something which not only makes a person beautiful but also enhances the quality of the skin. Soon she started creating new products by using different formulas and tested them on herself and on her family members. After working hard for quite some time, at last she achieved success in creating a wonderful product which she named as Khushi Whitening Cream. This cream is so awesome that it can transform dark skin into fair and it is also pretty effective in getting rid of pimples, wrinkles, signs of aging, blackheads, black spots and scars of smallpox. This cream gives a natural glow and shine to skin and is available in two variants - for face and for the body.

Rehnuma Khan is very popular on social media networks and enjoys a huge fan following of 116K on her Instagram account (@makeupbyrehnumakhan). She regularly posts videos about her cream, its benefits, the correct way to use it and solution for other beauty problems.

Rehnuma Khan’s success is the result of a lot of hard work, determination, dedication and perseverance and undoubtedly, she has brought smiles on many faces with her amazing Khushi cream and beauty tips. She has been providing inspiration to the girls who want to make it big in this world, especially from the middle class families who lack resources but dare to dream big.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

