Re-imagining finance for MSMEs to transform the Indian economy

MSME are the Micro, Small and medium enterprises that contribute towards the income generation, cash flow in the market, employment and GDP growth.

Businesses play the most prominent role across the globe and help form a strong economical structure in any country. If one imagines a situation where there are no businesses in the society then everyone will have to grow their own crops and de everything themselves which they used to avail as a service by offering some portion of their income, although it is an extremist view, but the example explains the importance and impact of businesses on the society.

Any business in any field or market will need people/human-resource to ensure the services offered are being delivered and operating smoothly on a daily basis. Depending on the industry, Idea, implementation, Operations SOPs, Financial management a startup might grow into a full-fledged income generating business with dozens of franchises across the country. In this whole process of growth, a business will generate profits to the entrepreneur and investors, all the employees working will enrich the benefits from the growth and the continuous flow of cash will ensure that the market has enough liquidity to cater any unprecedented events.

Re-investing in the Market and Cash Flow

Government of India has launched a plethora of schemes for the MSMEs to avail financial assistance for their businesses or ideas that can turn themselves into an MVP with the help of additional capital.

Apart from the capital needs the schemes also offer procedural, technical, and economical guidance with the help of industry experts to encourage entrepreneurship in the country. Entrepreneurs who are successful or are in profits would be reluctant to invest more as this will be the time for them to reap the benefits, however, that will make their financial resources useless as they would not use them and instead try to protect what they have earned.

To have the entrepreneurs break free of this mindset and increase the investments from businesses on new products/ideas and encourage entrepreneurs to invest more in the market, the government has offered pretty much 100% tax exemption for the first 3 years of the business and other tax exemptions on the MSMEloans that could have been levied on the interest amount that businesses are obliged to pay from their own sources or income.

Entrepreneurs can also enjoy the Fast exit process specifically designed to promote entrepreneurship which makes exit for entrepreneurs much more feasible compared to past. A robust system with clear guidelines where businesses can take their funds out when the business is growing and there is hype around the market. The money earned can be re-invested on the basis of a new idea or product.

Cash flow has been one of the biggest concerns for almost all sectors of MSME as there are off the record market procedures, terms & conditions and a structure that is very well established from decades. One of the disadvantages of these terms is that businesses do not get the required cash that they should even after selling the products, this is because a huge share of that is purchased via credit and will lead to a lot of challenges that the business must cope-up with or else will have to limit the consumer base with those who pay at the time of purchase of services/products. Some buyers might in fact never again return to the business/shop and the owner has no choice but to bear the loss in these scenarios.

The decision of whether to choose more business coming with added risk or to do less business more securely totally depends on the owners and the stage of business, profitability and existence of the business plays a huge role and at times can make the businesses totally indecisive.

