Renowned Ayurveda proponent Acharya Manish initiates 'Right To Health’ campaign

Renowned Ayurveda proponent & an Ayurveda Acharya Manish has unveiled a unique initiative - ‘Right to Health Campaign’. Acharya Manish has been propagating Ayurveda since 1997 & is also the founder of the Ayurveda wellness label 'Shuddhi Ayurveda', which has its corporate office at Zirakpur near Chandigarh. He formally announced the 'Right To Health' drive by holding a special unveiling of the campaign here. The campaign's tagline has been coined as 'Ayurveda ko hai ab ghar ghar pahunchana!’ Ayurveda doctors Dr. Geetika Chaudhary & Dr. Suyash Pratap Singh were also present.

Acharya Manish believes that Ayurveda - a herb-based Indian medicinal system is a prerequisite to leading a healthy life for every Indian. Talking on the same he said, "'Charak Sanhita' says that the motive of Ayurveda is to keep a healthy body disease free and remove disease from roots in a diseased body. Ayurveda also means complete knowledge of life. So this is not just a medicinal protocol but a way to lead life. "

Acharya Manish further said, “'The health of citizens today is failing because of lack of awareness about Ayurveda's potency to contribute to 'holistic health'. It is Ayurveda that improves one's health to counter attacks by pathogens & this has been proven well by immunity boosting Ayurveda medicines being used during this the COVID pandemic.”

It is to be noted that Acharya Manish & his team through the campaign also want to bring into focus protection of life and personal liberty to every citizen. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines health as 'A state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely an absence of disease or infirmity.' So for making this health definition of WHO a reality, protocols are needed which not only treat medical conditions but also counter their occurrence, and work on physical and mental wellness.

Acharya Manish believes that Ayurveda works on detoxification of the body so that a disease does not occur, it has allied aspects like yoga, panchkarma etc which also provide comprehensive health. Acharya Manish added,"Our Ayurveda label 'Shuddhi' means 'Purification' and all our well researched medicines approved by AYUSH also work on the principle of detoxification."

Acharya Manish appreciates the decision of WHO to establish a traditional medicine center in India, however he feels that there is still a lot to be done. Under the campaign, top government functionaries will be asked to establish an Ayurveda board, and to provide ayurveda with equal stature to other alternative medical sciences.

Acharya Manish summed up, "We are also planning measures to provide Ayurveda its rightful place by appealing to the government in Punjab and Haryana, and wishes to purpose the establishment of an ‘Ayurveda Parishad’ for all round development and acceptance of Ayurveda.

