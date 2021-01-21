IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Renowned Ayurveda proponent Acharya Manish initiates 'Right To Health’ campaign
Acharya Manish has been propagating Ayurveda since 1997 &amp; is also the founder of the Ayurveda wellness label 'Shuddhi Ayurveda'.
Acharya Manish has been propagating Ayurveda since 1997 & is also the founder of the Ayurveda wellness label 'Shuddhi Ayurveda'.
brand post

Renowned Ayurveda proponent Acharya Manish initiates 'Right To Health’ campaign

The campaign's tagline has been coined as 'Ayurveda ko hai ab ghar ghar pahunchana!’
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:26 PM IST

Renowned Ayurveda proponent & an Ayurveda Acharya Manish has unveiled a unique initiative - ‘Right to Health Campaign’. Acharya Manish has been propagating Ayurveda since 1997 & is also the founder of the Ayurveda wellness label 'Shuddhi Ayurveda', which has its corporate office at Zirakpur near Chandigarh. He formally announced the 'Right To Health' drive by holding a special unveiling of the campaign here. The campaign's tagline has been coined as 'Ayurveda ko hai ab ghar ghar pahunchana!’ Ayurveda doctors Dr. Geetika Chaudhary & Dr. Suyash Pratap Singh were also present.

Acharya Manish believes that Ayurveda - a herb-based Indian medicinal system is a prerequisite to leading a healthy life for every Indian. Talking on the same he said, "'Charak Sanhita' says that the motive of Ayurveda is to keep a healthy body disease free and remove disease from roots in a diseased body. Ayurveda also means complete knowledge of life. So this is not just a medicinal protocol but a way to lead life. "

Acharya Manish further said, “'The health of citizens today is failing because of lack of awareness about Ayurveda's potency to contribute to 'holistic health'. It is Ayurveda that improves one's health to counter attacks by pathogens & this has been proven well by immunity boosting Ayurveda medicines being used during this the COVID pandemic.”

It is to be noted that Acharya Manish & his team through the campaign also want to bring into focus protection of life and personal liberty to every citizen. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines health as 'A state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely an absence of disease or infirmity.' So for making this health definition of WHO a reality, protocols are needed which not only treat medical conditions but also counter their occurrence, and work on physical and mental wellness.

Acharya Manish believes that Ayurveda works on detoxification of the body so that a disease does not occur, it has allied aspects like yoga, panchkarma etc which also provide comprehensive health. Acharya Manish added,"Our Ayurveda label 'Shuddhi' means 'Purification' and all our well researched medicines approved by AYUSH also work on the principle of detoxification."

Acharya Manish appreciates the decision of WHO to establish a traditional medicine center in India, however he feels that there is still a lot to be done. Under the campaign, top government functionaries will be asked to establish an Ayurveda board, and to provide ayurveda with equal stature to other alternative medical sciences.

Acharya Manish summed up, "We are also planning measures to provide Ayurveda its rightful place by appealing to the government in Punjab and Haryana, and wishes to purpose the establishment of an ‘Ayurveda Parishad’ for all round development and acceptance of Ayurveda.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Eddna Samuel, Director, Motif India(Motif India)
Eddna Samuel, Director, Motif India(Motif India)
brand post

Motif India to partner with Tech Avant-Garde for school outreach programme

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Motif India will focus on enabling Digital Fee Payment of Schools through BBPS on Efeeonline Platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Quorum is a lifestyle club that opened in Gurgaon in 2018.(The Quorum)
The Quorum is a lifestyle club that opened in Gurgaon in 2018.(The Quorum)
brand post

The Quorum launches in Mumbai

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:23 PM IST
A new beginning for the hospitality industry in 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Acharya Manish has been propagating Ayurveda since 1997 &amp; is also the founder of the Ayurveda wellness label 'Shuddhi Ayurveda'.
Acharya Manish has been propagating Ayurveda since 1997 & is also the founder of the Ayurveda wellness label 'Shuddhi Ayurveda'.
brand post

Renowned Ayurveda proponent Acharya Manish initiates 'Right To Health’ campaign

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The campaign's tagline has been coined as 'Ayurveda ko hai ab ghar ghar pahunchana!’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavik Uttam Sakaria
Bhavik Uttam Sakaria
brand post

In a conversation with Bhavik Uttam Sakaria, Founder of Eliza Diamonds India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Eliza Diamonds, with its vast range of diamond jewels, offers the best experience in buying premium jewellery with its high-value products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group
Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group
brand post

Migsun clocks 421cr sale in 72 hrs as part of 103 acres development

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • The Group is committed to hand-over 4,000 apartments and commercial properties in six projects over the next one year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pandit Karan Sharma
Pandit Karan Sharma
brand post

Pandit Karan Sharma: An Astrologer, numerology expert & guide par excellence

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Pt. Karan Sharma is a Chandigarh based gold medalist holder, a renowned astrologer, who not only specializes in astrology and numerology but also in other healing modalities such as tantra, reiki, Vastu, palmistry among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assembling personal Covid 19 experiences in a quirky music video, four artistic minds have collaborated to create ‘When It’s All Over’ the lockdown anthem.
Assembling personal Covid 19 experiences in a quirky music video, four artistic minds have collaborated to create ‘When It’s All Over’ the lockdown anthem.
brand post

Abhishek Sharma & Zee Music present Ramzing’s lockdown anthem

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Renowned Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame has produced this video, ‘When It’s All Over’, sung and composed by Ramzing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Dugout
PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Dugout
brand post

All you need to know about PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship Dugout 2020

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • This event aimed to help youngsters stay mentally & physically fit during the pandemic, with insights on maintaining a nutritious diet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Owing to its exceptional services and larger-than-life facilities, the fitness center is the go-to place for many celebrities of the Bengali film and television industry
Owing to its exceptional services and larger-than-life facilities, the fitness center is the go-to place for many celebrities of the Bengali film and television industry
brand post

Starmark Fitness Studio – A premium solution for the elite fitness lovers

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Starmark Fitness Studio is arguably the largest fitness center in Kolkata, equipped with premium facilities. According to the members, the amenities are one of the reasons why Starmark is their first choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Leena S
Dr. Leena S
brand post

Entrepreneur Dr. Leena S forays into media with News Express Post

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:20 PM IST
This will be an online news platform that will offer unbiased and facts based news reports from across the nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narendra Pahuja
Narendra Pahuja
brand post

Narendra Pahuja takes over the ownership of Decode Air Bar

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Decode Air Bar is one of the most prominent and attractive places in the NCR, with vast indoor and outdoor seating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo for representative purpose only
Photo for representative purpose only
brand post

My family is my support system, says philanthropist Apoorva Beri

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Apoorva Beri Foundation works for the benefit of public causes related to children, animals, and the elderly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coffee with Leaders
Coffee with Leaders
brand post

Harvard, Stanford faculty mentor students in an initiative by Learn with Leaders

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Coffee with Leaders is an initiative by Learn with Leaders to connect school students with mentors from leading universities and Ivy League institutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhir &amp; Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has serviced clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory advisor.
Dhir & Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm founded in 1993, has serviced clients globally as a single-window legal and regulatory advisor.
brand post

Dhir & Dhir Associates ropes in Sonal Verma to lead the ESG practice

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Clients will benefit from an ESG-focused Global Advisory Desk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Verma
Sunny Verma
brand post

Sunny Verma: Re-defining classical music with his talent

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Sunny Verma has redefined the classical definition of music and has set new benchmarks in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP