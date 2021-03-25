Renowned photographer Vipul Jadhav is revolutionizing the sneaker culture

India, March 25,2021: Every third person on Instagram these days is an influencer. To stand out among them is a task, something that well-known photographer Vipul Jadhav has achieved. However, content creation is not Vipul's only passion. He started off as a photographer in 2018 and very soon, news of his talent spread far and wide. He considers photography sacred, as it is his passion, love, and his life. As per his own admission, when he held a camera for the first time in his life, it felt magical and never wanted to feel any other way but just that.

The sneakerhead’s shoe collection is worth ₹5-6 lakhs. In fact, Vipul is a well-known influencer on IG as well and has over 100k followers on his page. From posting tidbits about his personal day to promoting his portfolio consisting of amazing photos, Vipul’s Instagram is literally a reflection of what he loves to do – photography and content creation. His latest reel has been going viral on Instagram for the past few days and sees Vipul flaunting off his envious collection of sneakers.

Vipul's keen eye for detail was visible in the pictures that he clicked, which made him a much-recommended photographer in the Bollywood circles. Vipul has clicked celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Reem Shaikh, Aparshakti Khurana, Malaika Arora, Warina Hussian, Avneet Kaur, and many others. He has also worked with many social media influencers and comedians. Vipul has also shot for huge brands like BMW, Ajio, Skechers, Jaguar, Gucci, and Dior to name a few. In fact, Vipul's popularity is not limited to just India, as his work has also been featured in Cosmopolitan too.

The sneaker fanatic also comes highly recommended by two of his previous collaborations- with Aparshakti Khurana and Aashna Shroff. Khurana, whom Vipul shot for Femina Miss India 2020, has always admired Vipul's spontaneity and enthusiasm and has never hidden his love for Vipul's work.

Aashna, who worked with Vipul for a Nykaa shoot, has also heaped praises on Vipul's work ethic and said that she always enjoys working with him because he understands his subjects too well and always makes them look super amazing. She also appreciates Vipul's hard-working attitude and how he never gives up clicking until he gets the perfect shot. Well, if only we all have that kind of access to such photographers.

Vipul Jadhav has shown people that one can have multiple careers and be successful in each of them. As a photographer, he not only clicks stars and models, he also tells stories. He believes that a picture speaks a thousand words and that is what he tries to convey with his work. His amazing pictures have gone viral many times on social media. Hence, he is one of the most followed photographers on Instagram in India.

While his popularity here is sky high, Vipul has created a portfolio for himself that is grabbing the attention of Hollywood people. His pictures have a touch that resonates a lot with international photographers who are in awe of his talent. He might soon do an international collaboration and make an official announcement about it.

Vipul Jadhav knows the magic cameras can create. Hence, he has worked on several music videos that are a hit. He has now donned a director's hat as he recently shot his first-ever music video. The photographer says that people will not only love the song but also how its show and how artistic it is in appearance. The skilled artist says he can't wait to release the video as it is a very special song for him.

As a content creator or social media Influencer, Vipul Jadhav has collaborated with many people like him. A lot of his reels and videos with different creators have gone viral on the internet. Vipul says that Instagram has helped him connect with people who share similar interests like him and increased his confidence to keep doing on. While this sneakers reel is just one of his best works, Vipul teases that he has more such exciting videos coming up that will make his followers happy. As a photographer, Vipul Jadhav is continually opening up newer avenues for budding shutterbugs around the world.

Take a look at his sneakers reel - https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMhsWdehAis/?igshid=vxsxy9ybyqjl