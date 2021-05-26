Renowned Rajasthani singer Sumsa Supari reigns with his magnetic rap songs

Sumer Ram aka Sumsa Supari hails from the Nandwan village in the Salawas, Luni, Jodhpur region in Rajasthan. Sumsa began his career in the year 2016 with the wildly popular Jodhpur anthem. He is the founder of an almost 10 years old YouTube company named Sumsa Supari Films which is the oldest YouTube channel of Rajasthan while it's founder being the first individual rapper from Rajasthan to acquire over 100k subscribers.

Led by the visionary rapper Sumer Ram or Sumsa Supari, Sumsa Supari films has hosted several blockbuster songs with millions of views such as the Jodhpur anthem with over 2 lakh views, Mharo Jodhpur (1.5 M) views with Sanskriti and Jaat anthem crossing 3 lakh views.

Today, Sumsa Supari has millions of fans in Rajasthan, he has received love in abundance from rajasthani listeners, but not many people know about his past life .

The original name of the stalwarthy rapper Sumsa Supari is Sumer Ram Khadav, a resident of Nandwan village in Jodhpur district.

Today, one of the most followed names in the Rajasthan Rap Industry, Sumer loved to listen to rap songs since his childhood. Sumer Ram Aka Sumsa Supari has been a great fan of Honey Singh and he fancied making music after listening to the enticing Honey Singh's rap songs while working in the fields all day.

It is because of his dream to achieve unparalleled success and greatness in life that today people call Samsa Supari by the name of Rajasthan's Honey Singh. His listeners are quite attracted to his songs that revolve around his native city of Jodhpur, some of the most popular in that category is titled "Shahar Maharo Jodhpur'', this song spread like wildfires post it's release in Rajasthan with more than 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Sumer wrote his first rap song "Flying Arrow", a desi marwadi breakup rap song on 30 March 2019 and the song took the name of Sumsa Supari films to great heights in the Rajasthani industry. Within a few hours of its release,Flying Arrow registered an unprecedented following and it was after this song that the demands for rap songs increased in Rajasthan for the very first time.

The singer par excellence because of public demand released another Rajasthani party rap song "Party Rajasthan Ki" which has got over 2 million views till date. After these massive successes, Sumsa Supari has not let his audience down.

Sumsa Supari is an inspiration to scores of youth today, but his journey from being a Jaat boy who used to practice farming till becoming a renowned celebrity in Rajasthan is worthy of praise. On the question of his message for the youth, he says," In my initial hustling days, when I told others that I would bring the trend of rap songs in Rajasthan, then everyone would mock me and my ambitions, people used to tell me that my dreams are just fantasy and they will never come true, but with my will power and the spirit to never give up, I was able to put together my music company and the spectacle that Sumsa Supari films has become today. I always advise the youth to answer people with your hard work and not with words, people will laugh at you and they will mock you but they can't do anything else because no one trusts anyone in their dreams only you can, see dreams and work each day to turn them into reality".

Certainly, Sumsa Supari has become the name which has transformed the definition of rap song in the Rajasthani industry. He has been hailed for his accurate flow and the entertainment value that he gives with his authentic lyrics, his breathtaking verses are always awaited by his fans.

