Renting furniture over buying: Millennials find a budget-friendly option

To buy or to rent – the most frequently asked and important question that puts people in a huge dilemma!

Renting seemed like a normal, common option until it was only restricted to some high-valued things such as an apartment or a house, wedding jewellery, car, etc. But when it comes to renting things like home appliances or furniture – who would have thought a few years ago that these would available to rent and on such a high scale. People weren’t even familiar with the concept of furniture and home appliances rentals a couple of years back. But, thanks to millennials, things have taken a turn. How? Well, it’s all because of the change in buying behaviour.

Over the years, the thought process behind investing in things has changed. The new generation does not get amused by the idea of investing a heavy load of money in something that will most probably weigh them down for years, like home appliances, for example. When you purchase a home appliance, you not only have to pay the high cost but you also are stuck with the same product for years. And millennials do not believe in that kind of long-term commitment to things that can be easily rented, like furniture or home appliances. Moreover, millennials are on a constant move. They move from cities to cities or place to place when any newer better opportunities come along.

This change in buying behaviour and the lookout towards the idea of taking furniture and home appliances on rent has led to a huge surge in the furniture rental market. The market is forecasted to reach over 350+ billion by 2025 and that is a huge deal. People are now not only familiar with this rental trend but have also accepted and embraced it with open arms. The major contribution in this complete turnaround is of course the millennials.

But why do they love renting furniture so much? Why do they prefer it over buying? What has made them set this new trend? Well, there are many reasons. Let’s dive into them to understand their perspective a little better.

Renting home appliances & furniture means affordability

The top and the most important reason for millennials to choose renting over buying is that renting is more affordable. Let’s take the example of students who live away from their hometowns to get an education. We all know how student life is. They struggle and they are always on a tight budget. Buying home furniture or appliance when they know they will be staying there for just a year or two seems like a waste of money. It involves a huge amount and then they either have to sell it at a loss or move everything back home, which doesn’t make any practical sense. Renting is a perfect option for them to get the product that they need, for however long they need them. Not only this, but they also get to split even the monthly subscription amount if they’re living on a sharing basis.

The same goes for the people who move due to their jobs. They rent because it’s more affordable than purchasing every single piece of furniture or appliance for their new apartment.

Freedom and more flexibility to change

With renting, there is more room for change. How? Well, when you rent furniture, you have the option to return it, even after a short period of time. But when you purchase the home appliance or furniture, you are stuck with it for many years, 10 years, 15 years, who knows. Another liability that comes with permanent furniture is that it requires heavy investment, which bounds you and restricts you to not change it that frequently even when you really want to. This is exactly why millennials prefer renting.

Millennials love pepping things up. They adapt to change more frequently because that makes their lives more interesting and renting allows them to do so. When they move, they do not have to drag their old furniture with them. They get to return and rent the new models. Who wouldn’t want to upgrade to new trendy, chic, furniture models or appliances with upgraded advanced features? With renting, there’s the freedom to move on with the new products without old ones weighing you down. There’s no guilt of selling the products at loss either. Want an upgrade? Simply return and order new ones. And companies like Cityfurnish even provide this upgrade for free. No additional costs.

Relocate to new place with ease

While moving to a new place, there are a lot of things that you need to take care of. One of which is to pack everything and get it moved to the new place. For this, you either have to hire packers and movers which cost a ton. The farther away from the place and heavier the things, the more the cost. Or you have to sell everything, this again is a huge headache because then you have to find the right buyers which are not easy and you have to sell at loss. This also means that you have to invest in the new appliances and furniture all over again and it can burn a hole in your pockets.

Why go through all that hassle when you can move anywhere with ease? Millennials are smart that way. They rent their furnishings, which give them the upper hand. With rentals, you can move with ease. The major advantage is that you don’t even have to hire movers or packers if you want the same products at the new place. Rental companies like Cityfurnish cover it all for you. They provide free relocation services. This means you get everything arranged and installed at your new place without breaking a sweat.

No wonder millennials have made renting furniture and home appliances a huge trend, and rightly so. It’s more affordable, practical, efficient, and effective. Moreover, you don’t have to waste your time looking for the products from store to store. Everything is available online. You just have to browse through Cityfurnish’s website, compare, and order. On top of all this, even the documentation process gets done within minutes, without you ever leaving your house.

Well, if you still haven’t tried renting then we highly recommend it. Save yourself the trouble of going through the hassle of long processes.

