Renu Paswan, InspirationPreneur who Lives To Inspire Others

She has been named the “Women of Substance”, and one of the “Iconic Women of the Year.” But all these epithets would mean nothing for philanthropist-author-life coach Renu Paswan if she cannot make a difference to the lives of rural Indians, especially those belonging to the socio-economically backward sections like her own Paswan community as well as women, who are traditionally at the receiving end of what the society has to offer. This zeal to help uplift others just like she did herself two decades ago is what drives Renu’s mission called “Live to Inspire”.

Born and brought up in Muzaffarpur, in a middle-class family belonging to the Paswan community, which lives at the lowest rungs of socio-economic hierarchy in the country, Renu had a difficult childhood, growing up with two brothers, both special children, and parents who found it difficult to make the ends meet. Apart from being a subject of social ridicule, Renu also faced discrimination due to her gender. However, she was made up of stronger material, therefore, instead of giving in to the social expectations; she chose to write her destiny with her own hands.

Being very ambitious since childhood, she earned her education and went on to become a management professional in a top IT MNC. In 2018, she wrote a book “Live To Inspire”, which was the story of her struggle through life and how she overcame all the obstacles and created a life of her dreams. The book reached out to millions of readers and made her an overnight celebrity author. Since then, she carried on motivating, coaching, inspiring people who need help in life.

Renu understands the importance of sharing her experiences with others because she believes that people get seriously motivated seeing someone else achieve so much despite all the difficulties. This thought inspired her to return to her native village in Muzaffarpur in Bihar, 20 years later, and strategize a grand campaign that doesn’t just create awareness about issues faced by local women but also streamlines development as per the UN roadmap. She plans strategies for rural women who want to take up a livelihood, like a handicraft, etc, and then she helps them create indigenous products, which can be sold commercially. She travels to villages, including her own birthplace, to create awareness about the UN SDGs. In the past three years, she has met officials in the State as well as Central governments, sharing with them her plans and submitting her ideas for upliftment of the socially backward communities in India.

Talking about her mission, Renu says, “To carry forward my campaign, I prefers to be engaged with several organizations, including UN bodies like the UNGASS, CSW, UN-WOMEN, etc and WSIS, SEWA BHARAT & World Pulse.”

For her significant effort towards women empowerment and gender equality, Renu was awarded with the title “India’s First Inspiration Preneur” in 2019 at the World Economic Forum. She is part of “United Nations-Woman Forum”, which had her appearing on several TV programmes, where she spoke on gender equality and issues that plague women in the modern society. For her exemplary contribution to upliftment of individuals, Renu has received several other awards, including “Iconic Women of the Year,” “Women of Substance”, “India’s Achievers Award,” “She The Change”, “Nari Shakti Ko Pranam”, etc.

Today, Renu has her hands full with taking care of her family, being a corporate maverick and, above all, an instrument of social change for people whose voices need to be heard.

