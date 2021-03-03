Reshu Malhotra shines bright as the most celebrated makeup artist in showbiz

Behind the flawless beauty of Bollywood stars, it is a makeup artist who has a huge role to play. It is difficult to get the desired look until the makeup artist steps in the shoes. Be it for any event or styling for a character on-screen, the stylists are the ones who do justice by doing excellent makeovers. Among the celebrated names, Reshu Malhotra has found a place for herself as the most coveted makeup artist in India and the Middle East. She has been in the industry for almost a decade, and her experience is what makes her one influential name.

The gorgeous lady through her art of makeup has weaved magic for many celebrities of the tinsel town. Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, Kalki Koechlin, Ileana D’Cruz, Shriya Saran and Divya Khosla Kumar are a few names who have been styled by Malhotra in the past. While Reshu has had the opportunity to work with such big names, she says that the constant pressure is to create unique makeovers for celebrities. “We have to make sure that the makeup and styling of the stars are distinct and not repetitive. As a team, we experiment on looks and then go ahead with a particular makeover as per the look of the celebrity”, says Reshu.

Bringing her creative vision to life, the Dubai-based MUA is a well-known beauty blogger as well. With the years of expertise, she has been inspiring thousands of people with her work. Having styled some of the best names from the fashion and film industry, Reshu Malhotra is keen to establish a makeup school of her own. Before becoming an expert, she got trained from various reputed academies of the world like The London Makeup School, Esmod Dubai and Makeup For Ever. For the last 6 years, the popular makeup artist has a beauty studio of her own named ‘The Artist Beauty Lounge’, an ultimate destination in Dubai for all the makeup and beauty requirements.

In these couple of years, the astute artist has become an expert with the last-minute changes when it comes to doing a makeover. The quality of spontaneity and managing simultaneous projects make this talented makeup artist the first choice of many celebrities. Reshu even holds an international certification in Airbrush Makeup, Special Effects (SFX) makeup that has added more credibility to her work profile. In the past, she has been an official makeup partner of huge events like IIFA, Miss India UAE and Great Women Awards. With an array of knowledge and years of experience, Reshu Malhotra has been one of the contributors in the beauty section of many global publications and portals like Khaleej Times, Fact Magazine, Gulf News, Masala.com and Look Magazine UK.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.