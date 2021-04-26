Restolex reinventing the mattress industry with strong R&D

Sleep is something that’s common to all human being and a mattress is key for a good night’s sleep. The Indian consumer as per the last study conducted by the Indian Sleep Products Federation (ISPF) notes that almost one third of Indians haven’t changed their mattress for more than 5 years. The industry is rapidly growing with CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2025 according to Mordor Intelligence. Yet 65% of the overall mattress market in the country is dominated by the unorganised sector. Restolex, an Indian mattress company, has been working towards raising awareness around sleep by investing large sums in R&D.

Founded in 1981, Restolex uses their decades of experience to create the finest mattresses, pillows and sleep accessories. They excel as a business by articulating the nuances that others overlook. This really distinguishes them when it comes to creating some of the most satisfying sleep products which also promote healthy lifestyles and greater wellbeing.

Lately, Restolex has been doing active research to understand all the elements that provide a good night’s sleep and innovating sleep products to match these requirements. Back support mattresses, cooling mattresses, organic mattresses are some of the products they created using their years of experience. Company records show that Restolex has sold over one million mattresses in India alone.

Mr. Daveed Kuruvilla, Director and Key Innovator of Restolex, says “We have a legacy in the creation of quality sleep products. Our passion for a good night’s sleep extends from our factories to the bedrooms of thousands of happy sleepers. Once a customer sleeps on a Restolex mattress, they tend to come back many years later asking for the same mattress. Over the course of 40 years we’ve developed a huge base of repeat customers” he says.

Use of select raw materials, coupled with the latest technologies helps Restolex in manufacturing uncompromised, quality mattresses. “We use the best-in-class raw materials like Pin-core Latex which keep the mattress cool. We use 100% natural latex which we import from the best rubber planters across the world. Our foams are kept breathable because of the OCS (Open Cell Structure) technology we deploy. It’s the internal construction that makes a mattress great, we hand pick our raw materials like a master chef chooses his ingredients” Daveed further says.

It is pertinent to mention that the latex foam used in the Restolex range of sleep products, is completely organic and comes with GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standards) certifications. Besides, it is also biodegradable and long-lasting.

The company is now working on a brand-new mattress called silver cool which is infused with silver. “Silver has been successfully used as a means against bacterial attack for centuries. The antimicrobial finish based on silver prevents the uninhibited multiplication of bacteria on textile surfaces. The natural balance of the skin is not affected. Silver fibres help you maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature with safe, high-level protection from bacteria, fungi and odour.” Daveed states.

Daveed further says, “Durability, environmental impact, cost, comfort and warranty are some of the basic factors that we consider while manufacturing our mattresses. We’ve had a visable impact on the market as more and more companies are now following our quality assurance policies.”

It is not just about the aggressive pricing and innovative products; durability is also a parameter that Restolex has mastered over the decades. They offer exceptionally long warranties which take care of their customers and keep them a part of the Restolex family.

With millions of satisfied customers spanning from Europe, Asia and North America, Restolex has earned the faith of customers for its quality excellence and customer service.

It is worthwhile to mention that since its establishment in 1981, Restolex has won several Government awards for export of high-quality sleep products. Among other awards, it received ‘Export Performance Award’ from Coir Board.

Restolex Coir Products Private Limited is also one of the few companies with an ISO certification from TUV Rheinland, Germany and is a member of the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA), USA.

Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

