Reviving tourism responsibly in a post-pandemic world

Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:26 PM IST
By HT Brand Studio

The Indian tourism industry handled loads to the tune of more than 17 million international visitor arrivals and over 2.3 billion domestic tourists in the pre-pandemic days. Come March 2020 and this changed, pushing the tourism sector into one of the worst challenges it has ever faced so far. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, tourist traffic across the world was down 83 per cent in the first quarter of 2021. The Asia Pacific region was the worst hit as it reported a 94 percent drop over the three-month period.

The industry is finally witnessing a change as rising vaccination rates are increasing people’s confidence in travel. As India crossed the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark, the tourism industry is seeing early signs of rebound and experts are viewing this as a landmark step towards the revival of tourism in the country. Globally too, an estimated 54 million tourists crossed international borders in July 2021, which is the strongest results we have seen since April 2020, and this increase is being attributed to opening of borders for vaccinated travellers.

A Tourism Conclave, presented by Hindustan Times, is tapping the winds of change as the Indian Tourism industry gets set to bounce back stronger in the post-pandemic era. The two day event, ‘Reviving Tourism – Responsibly in the post pandemic world’, brings together the who’s who of the tourism sector, both from the government sector and otherwise to share their thoughts on the trends being witnessed after the country recovers from the aftermath of the brutal second wave earlier this year.

Day 1 of the Conclave will be held on October 27 on-ground at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Delhi. The proceedings will start with an opening note by Mr Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-in-chief of Hindustan Times, followed by a keynote address by Shri G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Government of India, who will talk about the steps to build a better future for the tourism and hospitality industry and the impact of the new ‘Tourism Policy 2020’ on this journey of revival. He will also share his thoughts about leveraging technology to accelerate tourism and the role of medical tourism in a post-Covid world.

The rest of the day will see sessions from top bureaucrats from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, who will talk about the roadmaps they have drawn up for reviving tourism in their states and the plans that the government has to accelerate tourism in these states, with a special focus on domestic tourism.

Day 2 of the Conclave will be held virtually from 3 pm on October 28 and will see attendance from Mr Aditya Thackeray, industry representation from FICCI to speak about reforms and policy limitations, Mr Madhavan Menon of Thomas Cook and Mr Rajesh Magow to speak about the new travel trends in the world post Covid and the road to recovery, and Ms Rajni Hasija of IRCTC on their expansion plans and the use of technology to boost tourism in the country.

Bookings are open. Register online for the Hindustan Times Tourism Conclave now and gain interesting insights on the travel industry!

